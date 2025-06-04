YTC Healthcare Launches Recruitment Drive for Nurses and PSWs as Canada Braces for Future Outbreaks

Personal Support Worker offering compassionate care to senior – YTC Healthcare Nurse ready for duty outside modern medical center – YTC Healthcare recruitment Physical rehabilitation support for recovery – YTC Healthcare

YTC Healthcare ramps up hiring to boost frontline support as Canada prepares for potential future public health emergencies.

Our mission is clear—Canada needs a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce. By recruiting now, we’re investing in the safety and care of tomorrow.” — Rubab Haider, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at YTC Healthcare

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YTC Healthcare has launched an urgent recruitment drive to hire nurses and personal support workers (PSWs) across Canada, as public health officials remain cautious about potential future viral outbreaks and seasonal surges.

This decision is grounded in the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, which overwhelmed Canada’s healthcare infrastructure for over three years. According to the Government of Canada’s Health InfoBase, the country reported over 4.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, with significant loss of life. In Ontario alone, 18,873 people died due to COVID-19, making it the hardest-hit province in the country.

These numbers are a stark reminder that the risk has not disappeared. Even in September 2024, the virus continued to claim lives, with 61 COVID-related deaths reported in a single week across Canada. The virus remains active, with new variants still being tracked.

During the height of the pandemic, hospitals and long-term care facilities struggled to stay operational. Staff were overworked, under-protected, and often emotionally drained. Many were forced into back-to-back 16-hour shifts with little to no relief. PSWs, particularly in elder care, experienced trauma, exposure risks, and burnout.

YTC Healthcare is acting early to prevent a repeat of those conditions. The recruitment campaign seeks to build a responsive, resilient healthcare workforce—one that is ready before a crisis hits.

“Our healthcare system was stretched to its limits during the last pandemic,” said the Director of Operations at YTC Healthcare. “We can’t afford to wait for another surge to start preparing. We need more hands, more care, and more protection on the ground now.”

YTC Healthcare is hiring across Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Atlantic Canada, with placements available in hospitals, long-term care homes, and community health centers. The campaign includes fast-track onboarding, outbreak readiness training, and priority deployment pathways.

All incoming nurses and PSWs will receive targeted training on:

Infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures



Outbreak containment and patient triage



PPE protocols and high-risk unit navigation



Communication with families during restricted visitation



Stress management and psychological first aid

The recruitment effort also includes specialized float teams for rapid response, capable of being deployed to outbreak zones within 24 to 48 hours.

To ensure safety and sustainability, YTC has overhauled its staffing policies. All shifts are designed using fatigue-aware scheduling, avoiding consecutive night shifts and building in mandatory recovery time.

“We’re not just hiring people—we’re preparing them,” the Director added. “Prepared nurses save lives. Supported PSWs protect dignity. This is about readiness and respect.”

YTC Healthcare is also expanding its mental health support system, offering every staff member access to a wellness coordinator, a 24/7 clinical support line, and anonymous reporting tools. The company aims to make psychological safety as important as physical protection.

The campaign is open to both experienced professionals and recent graduates, offering competitive compensation, flexible placements, and opportunities for career advancement. The initiative is designed to strengthen healthcare capacity before another emergency overwhelms it.

When 18,873 people lose their lives in one province alone, it’s not something you forget and it’s not something you should ignore.

About YTC Healthcare

YTC Healthcare is a certified Canadian medical staffing agency that places nurses, personal support workers, and allied professionals across public and private healthcare facilities. Committed to safety, speed, and compassion, YTC provides customized staffing solutions that support both frontline workers and the communities they serve.

Source:

Government of Canada – Health InfoBase

COVID-19 epidemiology update: Current situation — Canada.ca (COVID-19 Case and Death Statistics | Weekly Mortality Report)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.