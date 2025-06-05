Beyond Dental Care Expands Emergency and Family Dental Services in Glendale, AZ

Glendale AZ Dentist Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a trusted name in family and emergency dentistry , has announced the expansion of its dental services to better support patients in Glendale, AZ, and surrounding neighborhoods including North Peoria, Arrowhead Ranch, and Stetson Valley. The practice is responding to growing local demand for accessible, high-quality dental care tailored to the needs of teens, adults, and seniors.As a family dentist in Glendale, AZ, Beyond Dental Care is expanding appointment availability and emergency care slots to accommodate the diverse and evolving needs of its community. This enhancement ensures timely access for families dealing with urgent dental issues or in need of ongoing preventive care “We recognize that dental emergencies don’t follow a schedule,” said Dr. Dariene Lazore, owner of Beyond Dental Care. “By expanding our services and access, we aim to provide peace of mind for families in our community—knowing that expert dental care is always close by when they need it most.”Expanded services now include:· Same-day emergency dental appointments for urgent cases like toothaches, broken teeth, or lost fillings Comprehensive family dental care , including routine cleanings, exams, and preventive treatments· Specialized care for teens and adults, including Invisalign, crowns, and periodontal therapy· A welcoming environment designed with comfort and accessibility for seniorsDr. Lazore, who brings years of clinical experience and a commitment to compassionate care, emphasizes the importance of treating each patient with personalized attention. “We see dentistry as more than a service—it’s a partnership in lifelong health,” she added.The demand for emergency dental services in Arizona has seen a marked increase in recent years. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, preventable dental conditions are one of the leading reasons for ER visits among adults in the state. Beyond Dental Care’s expanded offerings seek to help reduce that trend by providing immediate and effective treatment in a proper dental setting.Located conveniently at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104, Beyond Dental Care serves residents across the Upper West Side of Phoenix, including nearby areas such as North Glendale and North Peoria. The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate busy families.For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:Beyond Dental Care📞 (623) 267-8088📧 darienelazorepllc@gmail.com📍 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310About Beyond Dental Care:Beyond Dental Care is a general dental practice located in Glendale, AZ, providing comprehensive family and emergency dentistry. The practice specializes in dental care for teens, adults, and seniors throughout the Upper West Side and nearby communities.

