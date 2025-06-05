Cutting-edge cucumber coating could spell end to single-use plastic wraps on supermarket shelves

Uncoated on the left versus cucumber treated with Akorn edible coating on the right. Akorn-coated cucumbers retain target snap while uncoated cucumbers turn spongy.

Akorn for cucumbers & peppers forms natural barrier that mimics plastic protection plastic on long English cucumbers while maintaining freshness and quality.

Akorn Natural Advantage coating for cucumbers and peppers is highly effective in retaining product crispness and color, and all without gross ingredients that fly in the face of consumer preferences.” — Xander Shapiro, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder, Akorn Technology

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akorn Technology, a pioneer in all-natural coatings for fresh fruits and vegetables, has launched a breakthrough in sustainable shelf-life extension for cucumbers – an edible coating that is set to revolutionize the way cucumbers are packed, distributed, sold and consumed by replacing single-use plastic wraps.Akorn Natural Advantage for English cucumbers and bell peppers – which forms a natural, invisible barrier that mimics the protective function of plastic – eliminates the need for single-use plastic on long English cucumbers while maintaining freshness and quality. Akorn’s plant-derived coating has all the advantages of plastic wraps, but with none of the negative consequences and costs associated with single-use plastic pollution.Akorn Natural Advantage preserves the firm texture of wrapped cucumbers while maintaining the crisp, refreshing crunch consumers love. Unlike traditional plastic-wrapped cucumbers, which often yellow due to ethylene build up in the package, Akorn cucumbers stay vibrant with a deep green color and glossy finish.Hailed by retailers who have found it meets or exceeds the efficacy of plastic, the coating’s commercial potential is such that it has been selected for a grant from the 2025 Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator cohort, a program led by the Foundation for Fresh Produce (FFP) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA).The launch of Akorn Natural Advantage coating comes at an opportune time. Across North America, Europe, and other regions, consumers and retailers are powering a move towards more sustainable packaging, whether they be compostable or bio-based materials. Akorn Natural Advantage makes possible the near total elimination of single-use plastic on produce like cucumbers and peppers.Akorn CCO and Co-Founder, Xander Shapiro, said: “Other companies have gone to extremes to find solutions, many of which are simply unpalatable to the average consumer and therefore retailer. Akorn Natural Advantage for cucumbers and peppers is highly effective in retaining product crispness and color, and all without gross ingredients that fly in the face of consumer preferences. Implementation of the solution is simple and only requires minor retooling. Akorn provides full support during this short process.”Shapiro continued: “Plastic packaging on fresh fruits and vegetables not only contributes to pollution but can also increase food waste by accelerating spoilage and forcing bulk purchases. Studies show that selling produce loose or using breathable, compostable packaging can significantly reduce both plastic waste and food loss. As a result, the industry is rapidly adopting innovative materials and technologies that extend shelf life while supporting environmental goals.”Since its foundation in 2019 by a team of technology and agriculture veterans, Akorn Technology’s mission has been to reduce fresh produce losses in the supply chain through all-natural, easy to use shelf-life extension solutions.These include edible coatings (of which Akorn Natural Advantage for cucumbers and peppers is the most recent iteration), biological fungicides to reduce decay, natural antibacterials for improving food safety, and the development of other all-natural post-harvest solutions to optimize the delivery of superior fresh fruits and vegetables.Akorn’s patented edible coatings make use of upcycled, non-GMO plant materials to offer a natural means of extending the shelf life and quality of fruits and vegetables, reducing the need for plastic packaging, and helping growers and retailers prevent food waste.For more information about Akorn Technology and its participation in the Fresh Field Catalyst Accelerator, please visit akorn.tech.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.