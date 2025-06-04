Adesso Unveils TAA-Compliant Desktop Peripherals with built-in Fingerprint Technology for Government and Enterprise Use

Adesso AFP-100-TAA Secure Fingerprint Reader USB Dongle for Windows PC Adesso Secure Fingerprint Reader USB Dongle for Windows PC using Windows Hello Adesso AKB-630FB-TAA keyboard with Fingerprint Reader Keyboard (TAA Compliant) Adesso AKB-630FB-TAA Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader for use with Windows Hello Adesso Wired USB, Ergonomic Mouse with Fingerprint Reader (TAA Compliant)

Adesso launches TAA-compliant PC peripherals with fingerprint login, supporting Windows Hello and FIDO U2F for fast, secure access in regulated sectors.

Security and usability go hand in hand. Our fingerprint-enabled devices deliver fast, reliable access—making security a priority without slowing down productivity.” — Allen Ku

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso Unveils TAA-Compliant Desktop PC Peripherals with Integrated Fingerprint Technology for Government and Enterprise UseSay goodbye to passwords—unlock your PC with one-touch fingerprint authentication.Walnut, CA – June 4, 2025 – Adesso Inc., a leading provider of desktop and mobile accessories, announces its new line of TAA-compliant peripherals featuring integrated 360° fingerprint readers. Designed for government, healthcare, and finance sectors, the lineup includes the AKB-630FB-TAA Keyboard, AFP-100-TAA USB Fingerprint Reader, and iMouse F1 Ergonomic Mouse—each enabling secure, one-touch identity verification.Secure, Password-Free Access with Windows Hello and FIDO U2FAdesso’s latest fingerprint-enabled devices offer fast, secure logins via Windows Hello and system-level authentication on Windows 10 and 11. Ideal for shared or high-security setups, they also support FIDO U2F for safe access to services like Google, Microsoft, and password managers.Product Highlights:AKB-630FB-TAA Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader and Antimicrobial Protection• Built-in fingerprint reader with 256bit encryption optimized for Windows Hello• Featuring Embedded Antimicrobial Protection• Quiet, full-size keyboard with 14 multimedia hotkeys• One-Touch Access to Microsoft AI via Dedicated Copilot Shortcut Key• TAA Compliant – Made in TaiwanAFP-100-TAA USB Fingerprint Reader (Type-A)• High-precision 500 DPI sensor with low error rates• Compatible with Windows Hello and FIDO U2F authentication (Google Suite, Microsoft Office, etc.)• TAA Compliant – Made in TaiwaniMouse F1 Ergonomic Mouse with Fingerprint Reader:• Comfortable, ergonomic multi-button design• Built-in fingerprint reader with AES-256 encrypted sensor• Supports Windows Hello for secure PC logins and application credentials• 1200 DPI optical tracking with additional navigation button• Compatible with FIDO U2F authentication• TAA Compliant – Made in TaiwanAvailabilityAdesso’s fingerprint reading, TAA-compliant peripherals are now available through authorized distributors including TD Synnex, Ingram Micro, CDW and D&H in the U.S., Canada, and other regions. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.adesso.com About AdessoAdesso has been a leading provider of innovative input peripherals and technology solutions for over 30 years. Serving the business, government, education, and healthcare markets, Adesso delivers cutting-edge keyboards, mice, webcams, headsets, and security devices designed to enhance productivity and meet compliance standards. With a focus on reliability, ergonomics, and value, Adesso products are trusted by organizations across North America and beyond.Sales Contact: sales@adesso.comMarketing Contact: andrew@adesso.com

