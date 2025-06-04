UM holds Macao Humanities Roundtable to present latest research findings

MACAU, June 4 - The Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) of the University of Macau held the 3rd Macao Humanities Roundtable. During the event, professors and doctoral students from different FAH departments presented the latest findings of their humanities research, fostering academic exchange and collaboration. Over 150 UM faculty members and students attended the event.

In his speech, Li Defeng, associate dean of FAH, provided an overview of the achievements of previous editions of the event, and highlighted the faculty’s commitment to enhancing the international standing of various disciplines through interdisciplinary collaboration. He pointed out that as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape society, humanities research plays an essential role in guiding the ethical development of AI, as well as promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between Chinese and Western cultures. He also encouraged faculty members and students to engage in discussions, seize the opportunities arising from the synergy between AI and the humanities, and work together to create a future where technology and the humanities can progress in tandem.

The Macao Humanities Roundtable is a biennial event initiated by FAH Dean Xu Jie and Assistant Dean Joaquim Kuong. This year’s edition featured 37 presentations in total, which were moderated by FAH faculty members, including Associate Dean Zhang Jian, Assistant Dean Joaquim Kuong, Head of the Department of History Sun Jiang, Associate Professors Brian Chan Hok-Shing, Jeremy De Chavez, Nevia Dolcini, Liu Hongyong, Sun Yuqi, and Zhang Yue, and Assistant Professors Li Yiqing, Lo In Fat, and Zhang Jingwei. The presentations covered a wide range of areas, including literature, linguistics, Japanese studies, art and design, philosophy, and history, offering insights into cutting-edge research. After each presentation, the speaker engaged in discussions with faculty members and students.