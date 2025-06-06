Madison Seating offers the Steelcase Gesture chair, named 2025’s Best Office Chair for its ergonomic design supporting modern work postures.

The Steelcase Gesture chair supports diverse work postures with its ergonomic design, and we’re pleased to offer it at Madison Seating to enhance workplace comfort.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Seating , a leading online retailer of office furniture, announces the availability of the Steelcase Gesture chair, which has been recently named the Best Office Chair of 2025 by Expert Consumers. This ergonomic masterpiece, designed to support modern work postures, is now accessible to customers seeking comfort and productivity through Madison Seating’s platform.Discover the ergonomic excellence of the Steelcase Gesture chair. Visit https://www.madisonseating.com/attribute/brand/steelcase/ to explore their full range of Steelcase chairs and find the perfect fit for your workspace.The Steelcase Gesture chair has earned acclaim for its innovative ergonomic design, addressing the evolving needs of today’s workforce. Unlike traditional office chairs, the Gesture was developed through Steelcase’s Global Posture Study, which identified nine new postures driven by technology use, such as smartphone swiping and tablet browsing. Its 3D LiveBack technology mimics the spine’s natural movement, providing dynamic support across various sitting positions. The chair’s 360° adjustable arms accommodate tasks from typing to texting, while its flexible seat edge reduces pressure points, enhancing circulation during long work hours.In April 2025, Expert Consumers awarded the Steelcase Gesture the title of Best Office Chair, praising its adaptability and comfort for diverse body types. This recognition underscores its relevance in a hybrid work era, where employees spend time split between home and office settings. According to a 2024 study by the Occupational Health and Safety Association, ergonomic seating can reduce workplace discomfort by up to 60%, boosting productivity and well-being. The Gesture’s intuitive adjustments, including lumbar support and seat depth, make it a standout solution for addressing these concerns.Madison Seating’s inclusion of the Gesture chair aligns with their mission to provide high-quality, ergonomic furniture at competitive prices. Operating for over 18 years, the Brooklyn-based retailer has built a reputation for offering both new and refurbished office chairs from top brands. Their platform features a wide selection of Steelcase chairs, including the Gesture, Leap V2, and Amia, catering to various budgets and preferences. Customers benefit from free shipping and a 30-day return policy, although return shipping costs may be applicable. Madison Seating’s responsive customer service, primarily via email, ensures prompt resolution of inquiries, as noted in customer reviews on Trustpilot.The Gesture chair’s design also reflects Steelcase’s commitment to sustainability, incorporating recyclable materials and eco-friendly fabrics. This aligns with 2025 office furniture trends that emphasize environmental responsibility, as highlighted in a recent report by the AND Academy. Its high-back design and customizable options, such as fabric or leather upholstery, make it suitable for executive offices, home workspaces, or collaborative settings. Madison Seating’s inventory features various configurations of the Gesture, allowing customers to find a model that suits their aesthetic and functional needs.The ergonomic benefits of the Gesture chair are particularly timely as businesses prioritize employee health. Poor posture from inadequate seating contributes to back pain and neck strain, affecting 80% of office workers, according to the Global Posture Study. The Gesture’s ability to support multiple postures—whether reclining, leaning forward, or shifting positions—helps mitigate these issues. Its sleek, modern design also complements contemporary office aesthetics, making it a versatile choice for professionals.The Gesture chair’s availability through Madison Seating’s platform provides an accessible option for businesses and individuals upgrading their workspaces. While Madison Seating is listed as a gray market seller by Steelcase, their products are genuine and offer significant savings compared to authorized dealers. This affordability, combined with the Gesture’s award-winning design, positions Madison Seating as a key destination for ergonomic furniture.About Madison SeatingMadison Seating, based in Brooklyn, New York, is a leading online retailer of high-quality office furniture, specializing in ergonomic solutions from renowned brands such as Steelcase and Herman Miller. With over 18 years of experience, Madison Seating offers competitive prices, free shipping, and responsive customer service to enhance workplace comfort and productivity.

