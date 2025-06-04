Uzbekistan Launches Landmark Youth Climate Leadership Project

THE UNDP-EAA AGREEMENT ATTENDEES AT THE EVENT GROUP PHOTO OF REPRESENTATIVES

DOHA, QATAR, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Uzbekistan, in partnership with Education Above All Foundation (EAA) and the Ministry of Preschool and School Education (MoPSE) of Uzbekistan, has officially launched a transformative initiative aimed at equipping 1.3 million young people with climate education and leadership skills.

The three-year initiative, titled “Empowering and Nurturing Youth Leadership through Climate Action Education,” was inaugurated during a high-level signing ceremony in Tashkent. The announcement coincided with the global observance of World Environment Day 2025, themed “Ending Global Plastic Pollution.” With a total budget of USD 7.5 million, the project represents a major step toward integrating environmental stewardship into Uzbekistan’s education system and broader development agenda.

Project Highlights

- National Curriculum Integration: Climate education will be incorporated into school curricula across the country.

- Teacher Training: 50,000 educators will be trained to deliver climate-focused lessons.

- Climate Toolkits: 3,000 educational toolkits will be distributed to schools across seven regions.

- Green Skills Training: 4,000 rural youth will receive vocational training in renewable energy and climate-smart agriculture, supported by job fairs and internships.

UNDP Resident Representative Ms. Akiko Fujii highlighted the project’s vision during the launch: “This project ensures youth are not just beneficiaries, but leaders in Uzbekistan’s green transition.”

A key component of the initiative is the Young Green Ambassadors Network, which will empower 800 rural youth to lead grassroots environmental efforts such as tree-planting and waste management campaigns. To foster innovation, national climate competitions will be organized, with winning projects receiving international recognition.

Minister of Preschool and School Education, Ms. Khilola Umarova, remarked:

“This initiative aligns with Uzbekistan’s ‘Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy.’ Climate education is essential to prepare our youth to address environmental challenges and become innovators in the green economy.”

Mr. Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Executive Director of EAA Foundation’s ROTA programme, added:

“By embedding climate education and green skills into Uzbekistan’s national education system, this project will empower over a million youth to confront the climate crisis. Alongside our partners including Qatar Fund for Development, EAA Foundation is proud to support Uzbekistan’s youth to be leaders of climate action and resilience.”

Expected Project Outcomes by 2028

- Education & Awareness: 1.3 million students to achieve climate literacy

- Green Jobs & Livelihoods: 4,000 youths from rural areas with the required green skills to access opportunities in the green economy.

- Environmental Action: 1,500 trees planted, and 4,000 tons of waste removed from rural communities

- Gender Equality: Increased participation of girls in STEM and climate leadership; proactive efforts to overcome gender-based barriers

This initiative contributes directly to Uzbekistan’s national climate strategy, delivering long-term, sustainable solutions for climate-vulnerable regions across the country.



