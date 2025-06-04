CSGA Earns Ag Data Transparent Certification

Advancing Trusted Data Stewardship in Canadian Agriculture

Achieving ADT certification is a recognition that reflects the care we take in managing the data entrusted to us by seed growers and partners.” — Doug Miller, Executive Director, CSGA

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association (CSGA) has earned certification from Ag Data Transparent (ADT), becoming an official Certified Member Company. This third-party endorsement underscores CSGA’s adherence to high standards in transparent, accountable data practices that support seed certification and build trust across the agricultural value chain.

Ag Data Transparent (ADT) is a non-profit organization that promotes transparency and security in agricultural data. As a Certified Member, CSGA has demonstrated compliance with ADT’s Core Principles, which set clear standards for data ownership, collection, use, sharing, and retention, providing confidence and clarity for farmers and stakeholders.

As Canada’s national seed crop certification authority, CSGA plays a central role in upholding the integrity of the country’s seed system. ADT certification complements this mandate, ensuring that CSGA’s digital platforms evolve with the same rigour and transparency that define its certification processes.

“CSGA is a trusted steward of Canada’s seed crop certification, and over the years, we have also become a technology platform provider,” says Doug Miller, Executive Director, CSGA. “Achieving ADT certification places us alongside industry leaders like John Deere, Solio Agriculture, and AgExpert (Farm Credit Canada)—a recognition that reflects the care we take in managing the data entrusted to us by seed growers and partners.”

As data and digital tools become increasingly integrated into seed production, strong data governance is essential to supporting innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability in the sector. Certification also advances CSGA’s Seed Regulatory Modernization (SRM) priorities, including enhanced data sharing between partners and regulators, streamlined digital certification processes, and a regulatory framework that aligns with the practical needs of farmers and seed businesses.

“Through the SRM process, stakeholders have made it crystal clear—they want transparency into how data is collected, stored, and used,” adds Miller. “This certification is a tangible response to that call, helping foster a more trusted and effective seed system.”

-30-

To learn more about ADT, please visit agdatatransparent.com/about

About CSGA

The Canadian Seed Growers’ Association (CSGA) is the national standards and certification organization assuring seed crop varietal integrity for Canada's seed certification system. The not-for-profit organization has championed the interests of the Canadian seed certification system since 1904. CSGA represents 3,000 members in eight provinces and six regional Branches across Canada. Learn more at seedgrowers.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.