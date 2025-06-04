OttoMoto® and SaGo Dealer Services Join Forces to Streamline and Scale RV and Marine Lending & Refinance Across the U.S.

Strategic partnership brings automation, compliance, and speed to RV and Marine finance and refinance workflows for dealers nationwide.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto, the digital onboarding and compliance platform built for modern indirect lending, today announced a strategic partnership with SaGo Dealer Services, a leader in RV and Marine financing solutions on the first day of the National Automotive Finance Association Conference in Plano, Texas. This collaboration is set to transform how RV and Marine dealers onboard with lenders and submit applications, streamlining the process from deal initiation through funding, with a focus on speed, compliance, and conversion.The partnership integrates OttoMoto’s secure, digital-first dealer onboarding and workflow automation platform with SaGo Dealer Services’ specialized recreational loan and refinance offerings. The result is a faster, more compliant, and frictionless lending experience—helping RV and Marine dealers close more deals while giving lenders greater control over risk and process quality.“We’re thrilled to partner with SaGo Dealer Services to bring much-needed modernization to the RV and Marine finance and refinance space,” said Paul Nicholas, CEO of OttoMoto. “Recreational lending is still heavily reliant on manual workflows and outdated tools. With OttoMoto, SaGo’s dealer network can now deliver fully digital, verified, and compliant deal submissions that accelerate funding and reduce operational strain.”OttoMoto, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, replaces unsecured PDFs, emails, and spreadsheets with an integrated onboarding and credit application experience that facilitates improved, compliant processes, increases transparency and speeds up approvals. For RV and Marine dealers working with SaGo, this partnership unlocks access to a suite of tools including automated digital credit applications, verified asset and identity checks, and compliant deal jacket packaging.“This partnership is about scaling dealer success,” said Brandon Neal, Vice President of SaGo Dealer Services. “OttoMoto gives our dealers the infrastructure they need to move faster, stay compliant, and close more RV and boat deals especially in a market where speed and accuracy can make or break a transaction.”The partnership is now live and available to RV and Marine dealers nationwide. Dealers interested in gaining access to SaGo’s competitive RV lending programs through OttoMoto’s digital platform can visit www.ottomoto.net to learn more.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, Powersports, Marine, and Aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net About SaGo Dealer ServicesSaGo Dealer Services is a leading RV and Marine broker specializing in origination and refinancing. With a vast dealer network and partnerships with multiple lenders, SaGo delivers tailored financing solutions, competitive rates, and streamlined processes to meet the needs of dealerships and consumers nationwide. For more information, visit www.sagofinancial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.