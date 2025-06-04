Changes to black bin collections are coming

Later this year we'll start collecting black bins every three weeks - read more about what we are doing, and why.

Here's what you need to know

We're making a change to black bin collections in West Berkshire to help more people recycle, reduce waste, and protect essential local services, while also doing our bit for the environment.

From later this year, black bins will be collected every three weeks instead of every fortnight.

We know this is a change but we're here to help.

Importantly you don't need to do anything for now - we'll be sharing more information and advice in plenty of time so you'll know what to do and how to access help if you need it.

Together it will help us to build a cleaner, greener West Berkshire.

Why are we making this change?

This change will help us:

Reach a 60% recycling rate by reducing recyclable waste sent to landfill and energy from Waste facilities

Reduce the amount of waste we create - and help to reduce the cost to dispose of it

Cut carbon emissions to help fight climate change; and

Free up resources to help support other essential council services

How West Berkshire compares

At the moment, West Berkshire offers more black bin capacity than any other council in Berkshire - 120 litres per week. With this change, the new capacity will be 80 litres per week, the same as Bracknell, and still more than Reading at 70 litres per week.

Our most recent analysis of black bin waste showed that 42% of what we throw away could have been recycled using other kerbside options we already offer such as the weekly food and fortnightly recycling collections. By ensuring that the right items are recycled correctly, it will help leave space in the black bins for those things which really can't be reused, repaired or recycled.

Other councils that have already moved to three weekly black bin collections, such as East Devon and Somerset, provide 60 litres a week - that's 25% less than what we will provide here.

We're bringing our service in line with others but still offering generous capacity.

What stays the same?

It's important to note that these changes will not affect:

What else is coming?

We already collect lots of items from the kerbside but under the Government's Simpler Recycling plan, we're looking to expand kerbside recycling to include:

In the meantime, cartons (Tetra Pak) can be taken to our mini recycling sites and Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs).

Helping you get ready

We'll let you know the exact date black bin collections will change well in advance to help you get ready, but we've already been working to make recycling easier for everyone:

Weekly food waste collections began in 2022

You can now recycle plastic pots, tubs, and trays from home

We collect household batteries on your black bin day

You can now recycle coffee pods and vapes at our recycling centres

All these steps are designed to reduce what goes in your black bin and help you manage your waste as easily as possible.

What you can do now

To continue to support our residents, we've been hitting the road and travelling across West Berkshire to talk all things recycling. We're holding drop-in sessions at local libraries throughout May (see dates and times below) so if you want help and advice about recycling or to know more about the changes to the black bin collections, do come along. There's no need to book - please just turn up. We've already been to Theale, Lambourn, Newbury, Thatcham and Mortimer, but if you missed us don't worry, come along to these remaining sessions:

Hungerford Library - Wednesday 21 May from 9.30am to 12.00pm

Burghfield Library - Thursday 22 May from 10.00am to 12.00pm

Pangbourne Library - Thursday 29 May from 09.30am to 12.00pm

The best way to prepare for the change to collections is to try and reduce your waste, repair items rather than throwing them away and then make the most of our recycling services and check what goes in each bin. Our team is ready to help with advice, extra recycling containers, or additional support where needed.

We'll bring you more information about the black bin collection changes soon. However, if you have questions now, we may be able to answer them here.