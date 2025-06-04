DNREC to Hold Regulatory Review Hearings June 24, 25 and 26

Comprehensive Review Will Determine if Department Regulations Not

Amended During the Last Four Years Should be Modified or Eliminated

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in compliance with 29 Delaware Code, Section 10407, has initiated a comprehensive review of DNREC regulations that have not been amended during the past four years. Under this statute, every state executive branch agency must reassess older regulations on a four-year cycle to determine whether these regulations should be modified or eliminated.

During the current review, which runs through July 11, 2025, DNREC will hold three in-person public hearings for verbal comments and will accept written input via an online form (with anonymous submissions allowed), and by email or USPS mail. At the end of the review period, the Department will evaluate all comments and submit any proposed regulatory changes to the state’s Register of Regulations.

A DNREC report summarizing eliminated or amended rules will be forwarded to the General Assembly within 12 months.

The three DNREC public hearings – one in each Delaware county – are scheduled as follow:

Sussex County : June 24, 10 a.m. — DNREC Lewes Field Office, Conference Room, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes

: June 24, 10 a.m. — DNREC Lewes Field Office, Conference Room, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes New Castle County : June 25, 10 a.m. — DNREC New Castle Field Office, Conference Room B, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle

: June 25, 10 a.m. — DNREC New Castle Field Office, Conference Room B, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle Kent County: June 26, 2 p.m. — DNREC Dover Auditorium, 89 Kings Highway SW, Dover

Written comments referencing specific regulations and explaining suggested changes for them must be received by July 11. Comments can be made by the following means:

A complete list of regulations under review is available at dnrec.delaware.gov/regulatory-review/. DNREC’s Title VI non-discrimination policy can be found at de.gov/titlevi.

