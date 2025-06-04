Hamilton County Caretaker Indicted, Charged with Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult

HAMILTON COUNTY – A Chattanooga caregiver has been indicted and arrested, following an investigation by special agents with the TBI Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

In January, following a referral from the Department of Disability and Aging, agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from August to November of 2024, Jaliyah Truss (DOB 9/21/1995), a caregiver with TennCare’s CHOICES program, used the victim’s bank card to make more than $25,000 worth of unauthorized, personal purchases.

On May 28th, 2025, the Hamilton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Truss with one count of Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult, one count of Credit Card Fraud, and one count of Forgery. On June 3rd, Truss was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

