Crossville Man Charged With Homicide

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man for the death of his mother



At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, TBI agents joined the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Linda Spivey (DOB 07/08/1949). On November 3rd, law enforcement officers responded to Spivey’s address in the area of Big Horn Drive for a welfare check, where they found her deceased.

After further investigation, TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Kenneth Spivey (DOB 07/31/1966), the victim’s son, with First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

