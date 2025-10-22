NOW HIRING: TBI Special Agent/Criminal Investigatior – AVIATION DIVISION

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Aviation Division

4 Vacancies

Job Duties:

Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conduct interviews, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Provide aviation support for law enforcement and public safety flight operations, including participation in search and rescue missions, fugitive apprehensions, and disaster response efforts in coordination with Local, State, and Federal partners. Manage live video downlink systems, employ geospatial mapping software such as ArcGIS, Shotover/ Churchill systems and operate advanced radio communications equipment (UHF, VHF, 800MHz). Integrate and maintain mission system equipment onboard aircraft. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Qualifications: Private pilot’s license and/or experience with airborne mission system equipment.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website: Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job opening 72369 during the application period from October 15-November 5, 2025, spanning 10 business days.

