New York Festivals Advertising Awards Unveils the 2025 Shortlist

Germany Tops the 2025 Shortlist, Followed by the USA, Canada, and South Korea

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) has announced the 2025 Shortlist The 2025 Shortlist was determined by the results of the NYF Advertising Awards Shortlist Jury sessions. A panel of groundbreaking creative leaders, internationally respected for their award-winning work, thoughtfully and meticulously reviewed this year’s entries. Visionary campaigns from over 40 countries that demonstrated creative excellence, and innovation earned a coveted place on the 2025 Shortlist.This year’s Shortlist advances bold, forward-thinking work that puts brands in the spotlight and resonates with today’s consumers. 2025’s entries were submitted by agencies, PR firms, production companies, and prominent global brands. Campaigns moving on to the next round leveraged emerging tech and innovative storytelling to spark emotional connections, build brand loyalty through meaningful interaction, and drive engagement across diverse platforms and environments. From championing social and environmental causes to delivering immersive brand experiences, the shortlisted campaigns reflect the dynamic, constantly evolving nature of advertising today.Germany topped this year’s competition, followed closely by the United States, Canada, and South Korea. Japan, Spain, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, China, Australia, Philippines, and the Slovak Republic also made a strong showing on the 2025 Shortlist.Campaigns crafted by top-tier agencies from across the globe propelled leading brands onto the 2025 Shortlist. These standout entries demonstrated a compelling blend of strategic insight and creative excellence.Brands earning Shortlist status include Dove, The Coca-Cola Company, Nike, Ford Motor Company, Samsung, IKEA, Carlsberg Sweden, Mastercard, Gatorade, OREO, Toyota, Seagram’s Gin, Volvo, Harbin Beer, Kia Europe, HSBC, Penny, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, NBCUniversal, Hyundai, PETA, Lufthansa, Yamaha, Berliner Philharmonie, Kraft Heinz, PlayStation, Google Chrome, NFL, Suzuki, Mountain Dew, KitKat, McDonald’s, Telekom, Burger King Whopper, Major League Baseball, Arla Foods, Wendy’s, Little Caesars, Amazon, KFC Thailand, Maybelline New York, Progressive Insurance, Xbox, AT&T Business, Uber Eats, PNC Bank, and Dell Technologies.Entries that achieve Shortlist status advance to the next round, the Executive Jury sessions, led by 2025 Jury President, Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at McCann Worldgroup. This esteemed panel includes internationally respected industry leaders known for their creative vision. In face-to-face sessions, the Executive Jury will thoughtfully evaluate the work and determine the winning campaigns honored in the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards. View the 2025 Executive Jury: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ The New York Festivals Advertising Awards will announce the 2025 award winners on Thursday, June 12.New York Festivals honors exceptional contributions by individuals and companies within the international advertising community. In addition to Best of Show, Grand Awards, Gold, Silver, and Bronze trophies, NYF provides special recognition for impressive performance within the competition.Special Industry Awards include Holding Company of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Global Agency Network of the Year, Regional Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Boutique Agency of the Year, Best New Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year, and Film Production Company of the Year of the Year.For more information on the New York Festivals Advertising Awards and to view the Shortlist, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ . .The New York Festivals Advertising Awards receives entries from six continents and is judged by an international jury of more than 350 members, including NYF’s Executive Jury, Specialty Juries, and Shortlist Jury. These panels collectively cast votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

