Armstrong opens seventh Government-to-Government Conference with commitment to state-tribal relations

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today welcomed hundreds of attendees to the seventh Government-to-Government (G2G) Conference at the Bismarck Event Center, reaffirming the state’s commitment to strengthening relationships with the five tribal nations in North Dakota.

The two-day G2G conference brings together tribal, state, federal and private industry leaders to strengthen relationships and advance meaningful collaboration. The conference is hosted by the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, with representation from North Dakota’s five federally recognized tribal nations: Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara (MHA) Nation, Spirit Lake Nation, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation.

“Events like this are key to providing education and fostering partnerships between tribal nations, state agencies and federal partners,” Armstrong said. “We’re all North Dakotans. We share our challenges and we share our successes. Working together, we can strengthen relationships, enhance collaboration and increase understanding of tribal relations across all levels of government and industry.”

Armstrong announced his plans to visit all five tribal nations in North Dakota during the upcoming summer and fall months to learn about each tribe’s challenges and opportunities and discuss ways to collaborate on key priorities.

The free G2G conference continues Thursday with a wide range of breakout sessions addressing timely topics relevant to the state and region.