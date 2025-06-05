Within Health Appoints Veteran Finance Leader Chris Strick as VP to Drive Next Stage of Growth

Within Health Logo Within Health - Forbes' Top Startup Employer 2025

Seasoned healthcare finance executive joins the leadership team as Within Health scales access to care and national partnerships.

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health, an intentionally designed remote eating disorder treatment provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Strick as Vice President of Finance. Chris has over a decade of experience leading financial strategy and operations at high-growth health tech companies, with a passion for building and growing transformative behavioral healthcare companies.

Strick joins Within at a time of significant growth as the four-year-old company continues to expand its clinical services through payer contracts and building out its world-class team. This announcement follows Within’s recognition as one of Forbes’ Top Startup Employers of 2025, emphasizing its commitment to innovation, impact, and a values-driven workplace.

Chris most recently served as VP of Finance at Little Otter, where he helped the pediatric mental health startup scale from $7M to $14M in ARR. Before that, he led finance at Brightside Health during a period of hyper-growth, guiding its evolution from a D2C model to a payer-based platform, negotiating national contracts, and developing critical programs such as a suicide hotline and EMR system.

“Chris’s track record speaks volumes. He does more than manage finance. He builds the systems and partnerships that allow companies to scale sustainably and with integrity,” said Alice Warren-Gregory, COO of Within Health Group. “As we grow our national footprint and deepen our clinical programs, Chris’s strategic mindset and operational fluency will be critical to our success. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Known for his ability to bridge finance and operations, Strick has consistently delivered impact through cross-functional collaboration, transparent leadership, and deep insight into the unique challenges of healthcare reimbursement and clinical integration.

“I’m excited to join Within at such a pivotal time,” said Strick. “This team is building something significant, and I don’t think anyone would argue the need for accessible, outcomes-based care for people with eating disorders. I’m honored to contribute to a mission that is not only professionally compelling but personally meaningful.”

Chris holds a BS in Finance and an MBA from Texas State University. He resides in Missouri with his family.

Within Health is an intentionally designed, fully remote, and comprehensive eating disorder treatment provider offering personalized care for individuals ages 13 to 70+. Using a holistic, patient-centered, and technology-enabled approach, Within delivers enhanced intensive outpatient (IOP) and enhanced partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, integrating individual therapy, advanced nutrition therapy, remote patient monitoring, and personalized meal support. With proprietary remote medical monitoring technology and an industry-first digital platform, Within bridges the gap between traditional treatment and real-life recovery. Learn more at www.withinhealth.com.

