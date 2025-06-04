New Family Film from Jae Huff to Hit Theaters Summer 2025

A Modern, Feel-Good Mystery Adventure Aimed at Families Everywhere

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to laugh, feel, and be inspired—independent filmmaker and Huff Media Productions CEO Jae Huff is bringing a heartfelt, fun-for-all-ages film to theaters nationwide in Summer 2025. Filmed in Nashville, the film follows a curious, quick-witted teenage girl who dreams of being a detective just as she starts her first week of high school.

It’s a modern mystery adventure, which Huff describes as “Lizzie McGuire meets Harriet the Spy”. The film provides laughs, relatability, and a shared moviegoing experience for the entire family.

While the film is faith-based, it maintains a clean, uplifting, and family-friendly tone, reflecting Huff’s ongoing work to build a supportive community of values-driven viewers.The film’s goal is to be released in up to 1,000 theaters across the U.S., with Iconic coordinating the official release date.

“We’re not making the kind of faith-based movie you’re expecting. It’s fun, adventurous, and something the whole family can genuinely enjoy together,” Huff says. “It’s live-action, relatable, and gives families a chance to create a shared experience, which I think we’re really lacking these days.”

Shot on location in Nashville, including a two-day shoot at the airport, the production highlights the support and accessibility of the Tennessee Film Commission. Made with a smaller budget and filmed using the emerging DGI Ronin 6K system, Huff describes the project as “blue-collar filmmaking,” proving that great stories, passion, and resourcefulness can drive success at the box office.

Starring a Talented Ensemble Cast:

• Gili Gould – Known for Dot Conner: Webtective and 1883, Gould is an award-winning performer who earned the Virginia Wirth Distinguished Speaker award and gold medals in poetry interpretation, solo acting, and prose. She will attend Rice University this fall.

• Lauryn McCardell – Winner of Best Teen Actress and Best Supporting Actress at Content 2022 for Dot Conner, McCardell is now a working actress based in Los Angeles.

• Ethan Pogue – The lead in Prepare for Launch, where he earned an honorable mention for Best Young Actor in a Short. He won Best Actor for Dot Conner in 2022 and has appeared in Fear the Walking Dead and The Seventh Day. He will attend the American University of Paris in the fall.

• Drew Waters – A veteran actor and producer recognized for roles in True Detective, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Bones.

• Libby Smallbone – A singer and actress who has performed from a young age. Her credits include Unsung Hero, Searching for Elephant, and the upcoming I Can Only Imagine 2.

With a focus on uplifting storytelling, youthful energy, and a relatable lead character, Jae Huff’s new film is a tribute to classic coming-of-age tales—and a win for independent filmmakers and families alike.

The film will release in theaters nationwide in summer 2025.

About Jae Huff:

Jae Huff is the CEO of Huff Media Productions and the creative producer behind Dot Conner: Webtective. Based in Nashville, she is known for creating authentic, family-centered content that resonates with audiences across generations.

