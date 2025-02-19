ELM Solar Achieves UL Certification for Naked Energy's VirtuPVT Technology

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELM Solar, a leader in renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce that UK based Naked Energy's VirtuPVT solar collectors have achieved UL certification in the United States. ELM Solar is the North American distributor and manufacturer of the Virtu product line. This milestone underscores the system’s adherence to the highest safety and performance standards, bringing an innovative and sustainable energy solution to businesses in the US.

VirtuPVT combines photovoltaic (PV) cells and solar thermal collectors into a single, high-performance system that generates both electricity and heat. This cutting-edge technology sets a new benchmark in the renewable energy industry by offering a more efficient and sustainable solution for businesses seeking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. VirtuPVT delivers heat up to 75°C, achieves up to four times more carbon savings, and is three times more efficient than traditional PV panels.

Benefits of VirtuPVT Include:

• Reduced Energy Costs & Enhanced Resilience: Minimize reliance on grid electricity and fossil fuels, leading to significant savings and greater energy independence.

• Enhanced Sustainability: Generate clean, renewable energy on-site to reduce Scope 1 emissions and boost environmental sustainability credentials.

• Efficient Use of Space: Ideal for businesses with limited roof space and consistent heat demand, such as those in the hospitality sector.

“We are thrilled to bring Naked Energy’s groundbreaking VirtuPVT technology to the U.S. market,” said Aron Bowman, President of ELM Solar. “Achieving UL certification is a testament to our commitment to delivering safe, high-performance, and sustainable solutions. VirtuPVT provides our customers with a unique opportunity to reduce costs, improve energy resilience, and advance their decarbonization goals.”

VirtuPVT’s UL certification further solidifies its position as a global leader in solar heat and power technology, giving customers confidence in its safety and reliability. Businesses interested in adopting VirtuPVT can benefit from reduced energy costs, a lower carbon footprint, and the peace of mind that comes with globally recognized certification.

For more information about how VirtuPVT can support your energy decarbonization efforts, contact ELM Solar at info@elmllc.com or visit www.elmsolar.com.

ABOUT ELM COMPANIES

Started in 1998, ELM Companies develops innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure your compliance with regulations, improve your grid reliability, and streamline distribution.

They have continuously built innovative technology solutions through direct utilities experience and understanding with:

• ELM Utility Services: 1400+ fleet servicing over 3,000,000 tickets per year across the U.S. utility industry.

• ELM MicroGrid: Microgrid Battery energy storage systems implemented for utility companies, the U.S. Military, and Commercial and Industrial applications.

• ELM LaunchPoint: Precise, cloud-based utility mapping that provides instant access to your infrastructure data.

• ELM Solar: Manufactures and distributes innovative Solar Energy Solutions, such as Naked Energy’s Virtu technology that offers the world’s highest energy density solar thermal equipment available on the market.

ELM Companies: ELMllc.com | ELM Solar: ELMsolar.us

