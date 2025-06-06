Golden Rule BBQ Wins 2025 Best of Alabama Award

IRONDALE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Rule BBQ, based in Irondale, is the go-to for smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and catering that shows up hot and ready. Around crowd-favorite cookout days like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and game day weekends, they really see it all: pulled pork pickups, banana pudding preorders, and full baked potato bars that make feeding a crowd feel easy.Golden Rule BBQ first opened in 1891 as a roadside stop between Birmingham and Atlanta. Now considered the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Alabama, the business proudly calls itself the Home of the Original BBQ Sandwich.Today’s menu has grown far beyond just pork on a bun—though you can still get that! The Big Pig Challenge draws sandwich daredevils, and catering options—from boxed lunches to full-on rib buffets—make it easy to feed a crowd. Whether you're serving 10 or 10,000, Golden Rule BBQ has you covered. That steady consistency just earned them a 2025 Best of Alabama Award, voted on by customers statewide!“Our job is to make sure the food lives up to the name—and the name’s been around a long time,” says owner Brian Kemp, who acquired the business in 2022. “We’ve kept the original menu and spirit, and we’re proud to keep growing it without changing what made it great!”Click here for more informationAddress: 2504 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale, Alabama 35210

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.