Melone Hatley, P.C. Announces Expansion of its Award-Winning Family Law Services into San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melone Hatley, P.C., an award-winning family law and estate planning firm renowned for its commitment to protecting clients’ families, finances, and futures, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in San Antonio, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s mission to provide compassionate and comprehensive legal services to families across the United States.Founded in 2014 by Rebecca Melone, Melone Hatley, P.C. has established itself as a leader in family law, offering expertise in divorce, child custody, trust and estates, and military divorce. With existing offices in Virginia, South Carolina, and Florida, the firm’s strategic growth into Texas underscores its dedication to serving a broader community with the same level of excellence and personalized attention clients have come to expect.“We are thrilled to bring our client-centered approach to family law and estate planning to the San Antonio community,” said Rebecca Melone, founder and owner of Melone Hatley, P.C. “Our team is committed to guiding clients through some of life’s most challenging moments with empathy, professionalism, and unwavering support.”Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C., added, “This expansion is about more than geography. It’s about deepening our impact. San Antonio is a dynamic city with diverse legal needs, and we’re eager to become a trusted partner for families in the area. We’re building a future where high-quality, compassionate legal representation is more accessible than ever.”The San Antonio team will be led by Valerie Cortinas Fisher, Esq., and Cassidy Millard, Esq., both of whom are recognized for their depth of experience, compassionate advocacy, and commitment to achieving favorable outcomes for their clients. The San Antonio office, located at 84 NE Loop 410, Suite 250, San Antonio, TX, will offer a full suite of family law services, ensuring clients receive the tailored legal strategies for which Melone Hatley has become known.About Melone Hatley, P.C.Melone Hatley, P.C. is a woman-owned family law and estate planning firm dedicated to assisting clients in navigating complex legal matters with confidence. The firm prides itself on delivering personalized legal solutions that protect clients’ interests and promote their well-being. For more information about the firm and the services offered at the new San Antonio location, please visit their website at www.melonelawpc.com or contact the office directly at (210) 688-8550.

