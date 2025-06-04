California leads the nation — again — with most Fortune 500 companies
SACRAMENTO – For the second year in a row, California ranks highest on Fortune 500’s list as the state with the most corporations generating the largest revenues. As host to 58 Fortune 500 companies, California leads the nation – followed by Texas with 54 and New York with 53.
The new rankings, based on fiscal year 2024 revenue, were compiled before the implementation of President Trump’s tariff slump, which is estimated to cost the state $16 billion in lost revenue.
