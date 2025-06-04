Marketscience Releases Executive Guide to Gen AI for Marketing Data Management

Marketscience - advanced marketing measurement and optimization Generative AI for marketing data management

ChatGPT, Claude & DeepSeek Put to the Test in Real-World Marketing Workflows

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report from Marketscience provides the first comprehensive comparison of how leading generative AI models perform on practical marketing data challenges as organizations struggle with increasingly fragmented data across CRMs, social platforms, and analytics tools.

The report "Streamlining Marketing Data Management with Generative AI” benchmarks how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek are able to automate core marketing data tasks like data cleaning, transformation, and integration – and identifies where AI can deliver efficiency gains and where human oversight remains essential.

“Many businesses know their data is underused, but they don’t know where to begin,” said Sebastian Shapiro, Managing Partner at Marketscience. “This research helps executives see how AI tools actually perform on the work marketers do every day.”

-- Key Research Findings --

Marketscience tested ChatGPT, Claude, and DeepSeek across four common use cases:

• Data Processing & Cleaning

• Cross-Table Data Recognition

• Time Series Analysis

• Code Generation for ETL Pipelines

Claude consistently delivered the strongest results, offering well-documented code, error handling, and useful clarifications before executing complex tasks. ChatGPT was accurate and intuitive but sometimes made assumptions without flagging ambiguous inputs. DeepSeek struggled with consistency and depth, underperforming on interpretability and reuse.

-- Strategic Implications for Marketing Leaders --

The guide emphasizes that while generative AI can dramatically reduce manual effort, it’s not a silver bullet. Models often require detailed instructions, and logical reasoning can still fall short—especially in ambiguous scenarios. Human oversight is still essential in many workflows.

-- Quick Diagnostic to Identify Automation Opportunities --

To help organizations act on these insights, Marketscience offers a 2–3 week Marketing Data Diagnostic. The engagement evaluates data collection, transformation, and quality management processes, identifying areas where automation and AI can reduce costs and speed up delivery.

-- Read the Article or Learn More --

Executives and marketing teams can read the full guide or explore the diagnostic offering here:

👉 Read the article: https://market.science/streamlining-marketing-data-management-with-generative-ai/

💬 Get in touch: https://market.science/contact/

About Marketscience

Marketscience is a marketing effectiveness consultancy that helps brands make smarter marketing decisions through advanced analytics, modeling, and AI. With deep expertise in MMM, attribution, and data diagnostics, the firm delivers clear, actionable insights for growth-focused marketing teams.

