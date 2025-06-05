Foster 50 Encourages Pet Parents to Foster a New Best Friend This Summer

Foster 50 is a groundbreaking national initiative powered by a group of leading animal welfare organizations, working together to increase foster placements.

PEDIGREE Foundation Rallies Animal Welfare Leaders Behind a Pioneering National Initiative

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Foster a Pet Month, PEDIGREE Foundation and a coalition of Animal Welfare leaders have launched Foster 50 — a nationwide campaign serving as a catalyst for change, rallying pet lovers, shelters, and rescue organizations to spark a fostering movement and help change the future for shelter pets.Led by PEDIGREE Foundation and including Maddie’s Fund, Adopt a Pet, Mutual Rescue, Petco Love, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and Outcomes for Pets, these organizations are working together to support shelters and rescues in creating and strengthening their foster programs. In addition, they are addressing foster barriers within the shelter system and providing strategies to make it easier for potential pet parents to foster.“PEDIGREE Foundation is committed to finding dogs loving homes, and we believe fostering is essential in making that happen,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director at PEDIGREE Foundation. “Fostering not only gives animals the individualized care they need to thrive, but it also relieves pressure on shelters and rescues, allowing these organizations to help more pets in need. Through Foster 50, we want pet parents to experience the power and joy of fostering first-hand.”Foster 50 began with a recruitment and training phase for interested shelters and rescues, focused on providing resources and personalized support to strengthen or start a foster program. Now, with more than 550 organizations committed to the challenge, the campaign enters its next phase - inviting pet lovers across the country to foster a pet and experience the rewards of fostering.Fostering: A Lifesaving Step Toward AdoptionFostering plays a critical role in saving the lives of shelter and rescue pets. According to data from Maddie’s Fund, dogs who spend time in a foster home - even briefly - are fourteen times more likely to be adopted and cats that were in foster care prior to adoption had a decreased risk of return.Foster opportunities can range from a one-hour walk to an overnight or weekend stay or several weeks of care, offering flexible options to fit different lifestyles. Summer is a great time to foster, with more flexible schedules and outdoor time benefiting both pets and people. Any amount of time outside the shelter environment has a valuable impact on the life of an animal in need.Helping Shelters Build Smarter, Stronger Foster ProgramsTo continue supporting shelter and rescue organizations, PEDIGREE Foundation and Maddie’s Fund are offering a variety of Foster 50 Challenge grants, totaling $100,000. These grants aim to help shelters and rescues enhance, strengthen and expand their foster programs including overcoming common barriers, such as slow application processes and limited staff capacity, which can delay foster placements.For PEDIGREE Foundation and Maddie’s Fund Challenge Grants, applications for qualified organizations are open now until June 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. CT at PedigreeFoundation.org/Foster50 . Grant recipients will be announced in November. Eligible grant applicants include shelter and rescue organizations located in the United States and 501(c)(3) shelters in Puerto Rico. While grant funding is limited to these areas, shelters across North America are encouraged to participate in learning sessions and access free resources available from the Foster 50 participating organizations to help grow their foster network programming.In addition, Adopt a Pet has awarded $20,000 in technology grants to support pilot programs that streamline foster matching and management - making it easier for shelters and prospective fosters to connect.“Fostering isn’t just life-changing for the pet - it’s incredibly fulfilling for the person, too,” said Jeannine Taaffe, Chief Executive Officer at Adopt a Pet. “Whether it’s the joy of seeing a shy dog come out of their shell or the satisfaction of helping them take their first steps toward adoption, fostering creates a unique connection. We’re proud to support shelters in making that experience more accessible, because we believe the right foster home can change two lives at once.”Interested shelters and rescue organizations can visit PedigreeFoundation.org/Foster50/ for more detail on the challenge grants and helpful resources on how to create and grow a foster program. Pet lovers and potential foster parents can check out PedigreeFoundation.org/Foster50Challenge to find a full list of participating organizations in their area to start their foster journey this summer.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,300 grants and over $14 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $345k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $20k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

Foster 50

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.