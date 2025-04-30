PEDIGREE Foundation Releases 2024 Impact Report on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

PEDIGREE Foundation Releases 2024 Impact Report

New report shows Foundation nearing major milestone in its mission to help more dogs find loving homes

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, PEDIGREE Foundation has released its 2024 Impact Report . The report highlights ongoing efforts by PEDIGREE Foundation to help dogs find loving homes, noting that over 77,000 were assisted in 2024 and bringing the lifetime total to nearly 900,000. Looking ahead, the Foundation will soon reach a significant milestone: surpassing the one million mark.While PEDIGREE Foundation has made meaningful progress through its annual grants program, which funds innovative programs developed by shelter and rescue partners, the work is far from over. According to the latest report from the State of Pet Homelessness , 2.3 million dogs remain in shelters and another 5.9 million are homeless on the streets. Dog adoptions have also slightly declined while length of stay for dogs awaiting adoption has increased since 2019, according to the 2024 Shelter Animals Count Year-End Report Addressing these challenges is why PEDIGREE Foundation invests over $1 million annually in grants to shelters and rescues - funding solutions that reduce barriers to foster and adoption, increase placement rates, and help more dogs find homes.2024 PEDIGREE Foundation Impact Report Highlights:Since its inception in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has awarded over $14 million through more than 6,300 grants to shelters and rescue organizations across the U.S. and Canada.In 2024, grants supported shelter and rescue operations in 21 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Canada.In the wake of a devastating hurricane season that included Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Foundation provided over $282,000 in disaster relief grants, including $125,000 to the American Humane Society.“We are constantly inspired by the dedication and creativity our shelter partners demonstrate through new programming, and this year’s Impact Report shows the strength of our collaboration in helping more dogs find loving homes,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Our focus on supporting foster, transport, and behavior programs directly reflects the challenges we hear from our partners, and we are committed to providing the resources and support they need to overcome them.”The 2024 Impact Report also features a special roundtable discussion with leading Animal Welfare experts, including Kristen Hassen (Outcomes for Pets Consulting), Tori Fugate (Shelter Animals Count), Mirah Horowitz (Lucky Dog Animal Rescue), and Ellen Jefferson (Austin Pets Alive!). The conversation provides valuable insights into the current state of animal welfare and what more can be done to support dogs in shelters and rescues across the country. The Q&A also highlights how PEDIGREE Foundation has partnered with these organizations to drive meaningful change.The latest PEDIGREE Foundation Impact Report serves as a powerful reminder that the success of these initiatives would not be possible without the ongoing support of donors, sponsors, and dog lovers.Read the full 2024 Impact Report including heartwarming adoption stories at PedigreeFoundation.org.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,300 grants and over $14 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $345k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $20k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.