Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Woman Indicted On Grand Theft Charge

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D.—South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Sioux Falls woman has been indicted on one count of Grand Theft for taking unauthorized control of monies owned by 16 different victims that had a combined value of between $100,000 and $500,000.

Margaret Jean Spears-Pederson, 67, was indicted May 22 by a Codington County Grand Jury. The alleged theft occurred in Codington County between Jan. 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2025.

“The defendant is alleged to have violated the victims’ trust,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is a good reminder for consumers to do due diligence when agreeing to pay for services. Make sure everything is in writing upfront before you provide payment.”

Spears-Pederson made her initial court appearance on Wednesday, June 4 (today). Bond has been set at $50,000 cash surety.

If convicted, Spears-Pederson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

Agencies investigating the case were South Dakota Consumer Protection Division, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Watertown Police Department. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

