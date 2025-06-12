AVer Drives Collaboration Forward with New 4K BYOM Matrix Switchers

AVer Launches the HUB Series

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the arrival of two new 4K BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) Matrix Switchers: the AVer HUB35-EXT35 and the AVer HUB30.

The primary distinction between the two models lies in their scalability for room size, with the HUB35-EXT35 catering to larger spaces. Designed to enhance collaboration, both models offer seamless integration with AVer Pro AV Cameras and USB Conferencing Cameras and provide ultra-high-definition video quality and dynamic multi-angle video experiences, making them an excellent fit for corporate meetings, hybrid learning, and live events. Additionally, USB-C charging with up to 100W power delivery ensures BYOD devices remain charged.

HUB35-EXT35: When Scale Matters

Ideal for professional audio-visual experiences and collaboration in large and extra-large spaces such as auditoriums and exhibition halls, the AVer HUB35-EXT35 Matrix Switcher Kit includes a 4K USB extender to facilitate long-distance peripheral connectivity without compromising resolution or signal integrity. With four inputs and an additional extender, users can easily manage and switch between content sources, cameras, and displays in high-demand collaborative spaces.

HUB30: Meeting Space Versatility

The AVer HUB30 Matrix Switcher is engineered to transform presentations and video conferences with flawless transitions and pristine video output, enhancing communication and collaboration in mid-to-large rooms and conference areas. Designed for quick and easy setup, the HUB30 offers plug-and-play functionality, eliminating the need for drivers and reducing installation time.

Key Features and Benefits of the HUB35-EXT35 and HUB30

- Ultra-High-Definition 4K Clarity: Both models deliver exceptional 4K resolution for crystal-clear visuals in business presentations, live events, and professional video applications, even in high-demand scenarios.

- BYOM-Ready Connectivity: Supports HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort with dual 4K output for expanded displays. Across corporate boardrooms, hybrid workspaces, and various AV deployments, USB-C Power Delivery fast charging keeps devices powered during long BYOD/BYOM sessions, supporting uninterrupted workflow.

- True Dual-Display Support: Offers dual 4K output with options for extended, duplicated, or independent sources, perfect for content sharing and collaborative enterprise and educational usage.

- CP10 G2 Touch Panel Control: Intuitive interface to manage sources for different devices, display preview, and camera management.

- Smart Multi-Camera Switching: Seamlessly switch between two AVer cameras using AI-driven algorithms for dynamic, multi-angle video in live streams, hybrid meetings, and video productions.

For more on AVer’s Matrix Switcher solutions, visit https://presentation.aver.com/types/matrix-switcher.

Note: The HUB30 will be available in June 2025, while the HUB35-EXT35 will be available in Q3 2025. For more information, please contact your local sales representative.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions which harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

