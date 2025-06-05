VIPC Invests in AI-Driven B2B SaaS Provider Tiga AI

Tiga’s AI intelligence enhances sales productivity and reduces costs through customized lead outreach.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Virginia Venture Partners (VVP), VIPC’s venture capital platform, has invested in Herndon, Virginia-based startup Tiga AI. Tiga's unique AI agent technology enhances B2B sales processes and productivity by optimizing the discovery of market buying signals and enabling personalized outreach at scale through email and social media channels. Joining VIPC in Tiga's $2 million seed round were several out-of-state, early-stage investment firms including North Carolina-based Bull City Venture Partners (BCVP) and Oregon-based Cascade Seed Fund.

Tiga is the first automated AI solution purpose-built with custom buying signals for personalized B2B selling. Sales teams have a limited amount of time to make sales and have traditionally relied on cold, mass-market outbound methods. By leveraging Tiga’s AI intelligence capabilities to streamline and scale lead prospecting, sales teams are empowered to conduct deep research on target accounts, generate meaningful, insight-based connections and interactions, and improve the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the sales process. Tiga’s automated technology platform also suggests personalized outreach based on custom buyer signals and behavior, and through each step of the sales process, Tiga can handle workflow tasks, such as preparing pre-meeting notes and sending follow-up emails. Tiga's rapidly growing customer base includes a mix of large global enterprises and growing, venture-backed startups.

Tiga’s platform uses AI to actively conduct research on target accounts and contacts, including their social media, web presence, and SEC filings.

“In the new era of AI, Tiga agents are changing how B2B sales teams’ prospect,” said Andre Yee, Founder and CEO of Tiga AI. “Our AI agents discover custom buying signals that allow businesses to personalize their outreach, optimize workflows, and close deals more efficiently than ever. As we grow, the backing of partners like VIPC highlights the transformative power of our technology in shaping the future of intelligent B2B sales, both in Virginia and globally.”

VIPC President and CEO, Joe Benevento, said, “Virginia is at the forefront of AI innovation and poised to unlock new business capabilities that transform industries. VIPC is fostering innovation ecosystems across Virginia in which startups like Tiga AI can launch and successfully attract out-of-state investment to accelerate growth.”

“Tiga’s cutting-edge AI technology is matched by the vision and experience of its team. Andre Yee is a seasoned entrepreneur with a proven track record of building successful ventures, and we look forward to Tiga redefining the industry,” said Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director for VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

About Tiga AI

Tiga is the first AI agent purpose-built to help sales teams discover custom buying signals for relevant, personalized outreach. Every company has custom buying signals that are unique to their market segment. Tiga's agent technology has fine-tuned models optimized for the discovery of these signals and will enable personalized outreach at scale over email and LinkedIn. Tiga's rapidly growing customer base includes a mix of large global enterprises and growing, venture-backed startups. To learn more, visit www.tiga.ai.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, and federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Virginia Accelerator Network | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org.

About Virginia Venture Partners (VVP)

Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) is VIPC’s venture capital investment platform that makes direct investments in Virginia-based startups with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2004, Virginia Venture Partners has helped catalyze investment in more than 300 startups and attract more than $2 billion of private industry capital into Virginia, resulting in 35x capital leverage.

Virginia Invests is a VIPC-led initiative that expands investment and growth opportunities for Virginia-based, innovation-driven startups and entrepreneurial ecosystems throughout the Commonwealth. The investment program is designed to accelerate capital invested, from both in-state and out-of-state fund managers, into Virginia startups. Virginia Invests is expected to catalyze and attract $250 million of investment into more than 100 high-growth Virginia startups during the next 3-5 years.

For more information about VVP and Virginia Invests, visit www.VIPC.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

