Global Household Insecticides Market Set For 9.3% Growth, Reaching $25.96 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Household Insecticides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global household insecticides market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, rising from $16.8 billion in 2024 to $18.17 billion in 2025, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. Factors such as increased concerns about pest-related health, surges in urbanization and population density, the prevalence of vector-borne diseases, and improvements in consumer awareness and education have contributed significantly to the market's expansion. Changes in lifestyle and hygiene standards, the availability and affordability of products, pest-friendly climate conditions, and advancements in product innovation and formulations also play a crucial role.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Household Insecticides Market Size?

The household insecticides market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising concerns about emerging diseases, development of eco-friendly insecticides, consumer preference for DIY pest control, impact of climate change on pest behavior, focus on child and pet safety, increasing investments in research and development, preference for long-lasting residual formulations

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Household Insecticides Market?

The rising prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is anticipated to propel the growth of the household insecticides market. Diseases such as malaria, which are transmitted by mosquitoes carrying bacteria, viruses, or parasites are increasingly becoming a global health concern. As household insecticides aid in killing mosquitos indoors, reducing mosquito bites within households, and preventing the spread of diseases, the demand for these products is expected to surge.

Which Are The Major Players In The Household Insecticides Market?

Prominent companies operating in the household insecticides market include Godrej Industries Limited, Liphatech Inc., Dabur India Limited., Jyothy Laboratories Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Zapi SpA, BASF SE, and Bayer AG among others. These key industry players are focused on the introduction of advanced products incorporating next-generation technologies to bolster their market revenues.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

How Is The Household Insecticides Market Segmented?

The household insecticides market is meticulously segmented by product, type, composition, packaging, distribution channel, and by the following subsegments:

1 Product: Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito Coils, Baits, Other Products

2 Type: Mosquito And Fly Control, Rodent Control, Termite Control, Bedbugs And Beetle Control, Other Types

3 Composition: Natural, Synthetic

4 Packaging: Small 50-200 ML, Medium 200-500 ML, Large 500 ML And Above

5 Distribution Channel: Online, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Neighborhood Stores, Other Distribution Channel

Subsegments:

1 Sprays: Aerosol Sprays, Pump Sprays, Insecticide Foggers

2 Vaporizers: Electric Vaporizers, Liquid Vaporizers, Diffusers

3 Mosquito Coils: Traditional Mosquito Coils, Herbal Mosquito Coils

4 Baits: Ant Baits, Roach Baits, Fly Baits

5 Other Products: Insecticide Gels, Sticky Traps, Insect Repellent Wipes

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Household Insecticides Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the household insecticide market. The region is also projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

