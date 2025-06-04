FEMA, SBA and the State of Oklahoma are Assisting Oklahomans at One-Day Event in Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY –In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be offering face-to-face help Thursday, June 5, at a community pop-up event in Cleveland County.
Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires and straight-line winds may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.
Staff will be available at:
CLEVELAND COUNTY
Little Axe Middle School
(Located in the school cafeteria)
2000 168th Avenue NE
Norman, OK 73026
Hours: Thursday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Survivors do not have to visit a community site in order to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages.
To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.