FEMA, SBA and the State of Oklahoma are Assisting Oklahomans at One-Day Event in Cleveland County

OKLAHOMA CITY –In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be offering face-to-face help Thursday, June 5, at a community pop-up event in Cleveland County. 

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires and straight-line winds may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

Staff will be available at:

CLEVELAND COUNTY

Little Axe Middle School

(Located in the school cafeteria)

2000 168th Avenue NE

Norman, OK  73026

 

Hours: Thursday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

 

Survivors do not have to visit a community site in order to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. 

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit  fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

