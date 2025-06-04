FEMA and SBA Resources Available at Locally Run Survivor Support Locations

LOS ANGELES – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) have transitioned in person resources for wildfire survivors to county and city run facilities.

Survivors may access assistance at the following locations:

One Stop Rebuilding Center – LA City

1828 Sawtelle Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.

Altadena Community Center – LA County

730 E. Altadena Dr.

Altadena, CA 91001

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.

If you applied for FEMA assistance, it is important to stay in touch with FEMA to track and update your application should you receive an insurance settlement and as your situation changes. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs and help you with resources for your recovery needs.

Rental Assistance is available for eligible individuals and families who were displaced by the wildfires. If you were displaced and need assistance covering housing costs, you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for this program.

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are also available at the new locations to answer questions, help applicants complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on application status.