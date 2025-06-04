FEMA and SBA Resources Available at Locally Run Survivor Support Locations
LOS ANGELES – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA) have transitioned in person resources for wildfire survivors to county and city run facilities.
Survivors may access assistance at the following locations:
One Stop Rebuilding Center – LA City
1828 Sawtelle Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.
Altadena Community Center – LA County
730 E. Altadena Dr.
Altadena, CA 91001
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.
If you applied for FEMA assistance, it is important to stay in touch with FEMA to track and update your application should you receive an insurance settlement and as your situation changes. FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs and help you with resources for your recovery needs.
Rental Assistance is available for eligible individuals and families who were displaced by the wildfires. If you were displaced and need assistance covering housing costs, you should contact FEMA to determine your eligibility for this program.
SBA’s Customer Service Representatives are also available at the new locations to answer questions, help applicants complete their disaster loan application, accept documents, and provide updates on application status.
-
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES)
Resources offered by State agencies are available online and at some existing field offices. Survivors can find a complete list of recovery related services on the CA.gov/LAfires Recovery Services Finder page, including how to contact each agency and their office locations.
-
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)
For help answering questions regarding debris removal, please call: 213-308-8305. The call center is available daily from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, you can also visit the USACE Los Angeles County Wildfire Debris Removal Mission.
