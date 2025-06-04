Industry 5.0 Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Industry 5.0 Market?

Striking upturn in the industry 5.0 market size has been noticeable in recent times. The value of this rapidly evolving sector soared from $71.74 billion in 2024 to reach a forecasted $96.33 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.3%. An array of elements contributed to the blossoming in the historic period, including technological advancements in AI and robotics, soaring demand for personalized products, the advent of smart manufacturing, increased automation, sustainability initiatives, and significant advancements in IoT technologies.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Industry 5.0 Market Size?

By 2029, the industry 5.0 market growth is pegged to catapult to a staggering $310.9 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.0%. This forecast period reflects an optimistic trajectory impacted by factors such as rising adoption of cobots, increased emphasis on sustainability, technological advancements in digital twins and industrial 3D printing, the need for real-time data processing, growing industrial demand for AI and robotics, and supportive government policies. Key trends set to reign in the forecast period include the integration of human-machine collaboration, sustainable manufacturing practices, industrial 3D printing, digital twins, adoption of AI in manufacturing, and the development of advanced AR/VR applications.

What Is Propelling The Industry 5.0 Market Growth?

This transformation also feeds into the elevation of robots utilization in varied industries. This is forecasted to escalate the growth of the industry 5.0 market. Leveraging robots in industries for repetitive tasks enhances precision, boost efficiency, and augments productivity while concurrently dialing down operational costs. Higher efficiency, accuracy, and the pursuit of cost reduction in manufacturing and production processes ignite the incorporation of robots in industries. Industry 5.0 amplifies the use of robots by embedding advanced robotics with human collaboration, creating avenues for more efficient, versatile, and personalized manufacturing processes.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Industry 5.0 Market Scenario?

The industry 5.0 market is monopolized by top-league companies including Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., FANUC Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Festo AG & Co. KG, Dematic Corp., PTC Inc., Cognex Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., ABB Robotics.

Paralleling the progression is the focus on smart factories that leverage technologies like intelligent industrial apps to enhance operational efficiency, real-time data analytics, and sustainable practices. These intelligent industrial apps are software solutions optimized to automate various facets of industrial processes by leveraging AI, IoT, and real-time data analytics.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Industry 5.0 Market?

The industry 5.0 market is segmented based on Technology, Organization Size, Application, Industry, and subsegments including Digital Twin, Industrial 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence AI in Manufacturing, Augmented Reality AR or Virtual Reality VR, Industrial Sensors, Robots, and Large Enterprise; Small And Medium Enterprise.

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Industry 5.0 Market Look Like?

In the geographical realm, North America stood as the largest region for industry 5.0 in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The regions assessed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with individual markets spanning across Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

