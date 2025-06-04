Public Comment for Chapters 2 and 10: Short-Term Rentals

MAINE, June 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 4, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission is proposing rules regarding short-term rental of residential properties in the Commission's service area. The proposed amendments to Chapter 2 include a definition of short-term rental and clarify or update related definitions. The proposed amendments to Chapter 10 include the addition of short-term rental as a use listing in subdistricts where single-family residential dwellings are allowed and a new standard requiring the owner of a short-term rental to notify the Commission of the activity.

Public hearing: None scheduled Public noticed: June 4, 2025 Comment deadline: July 21, 2025 Rebuttal comment deadline: August 4, 2025

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Tim Carr

Phone: (207) 592-4129