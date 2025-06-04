Submit Release
Public Comment for Chapters 2 and 10: Short-Term Rentals

MAINE, June 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: June 4, 2025

The Maine Land Use Planning Commission is proposing rules regarding short-term rental of residential properties in the Commission's service area. The proposed amendments to Chapter 2 include a definition of short-term rental and clarify or update related definitions. The proposed amendments to Chapter 10 include the addition of short-term rental as a use listing in subdistricts where single-family residential dwellings are allowed and a new standard requiring the owner of a short-term rental to notify the Commission of the activity.

Public hearing: None scheduled Public noticed: June 4, 2025 Comment deadline: July 21, 2025 Rebuttal comment deadline: August 4, 2025

Name: Tim Carr

Phone: (207) 592-4129

