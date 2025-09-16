Maine State Harness Racing Commission Meeting & Public Hearing for Reopening 2025 Race Dates

MAINE, September 23 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: September 23, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine

Meeting description/purpose:

On September 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 101 in the Deering Building of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Office located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will hold a hearing pursuant to 8 M.R.S. 271 and Commission Rules, Chapters 19 4(10) and 21, to take testimony relative to reopening the 2025 race date proceedings. First Tracks Inc. has requested to add September 28, 2025, to their Live Racing Schedule and Cumberland Fair to not Race on September 28, 2025, as an Extended Meet.

All parties may be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence, call and examine witnesses, and present arguments to the Commission.

The Maine Harness Horsemen's Association, the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry have automatic intervention status. Other persons desiring to intervene may apply by filing a request to intervene with the Commission in accordance with 5 M.R.S. 9054. Applications for intervention will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221.

Join on Microsoft Teams

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Notice of Hearing (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: 207-287-3221