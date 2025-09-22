Submit Release
Clean-up and Response Fund Review Board Meeting

MAINE, September 29 - Environmental Protection

Date: September 29, 2025

Start Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Matthew Shank

Meeting description/purpose:

This meeting will be held to vote on a proposed rule change to the oil import fee.

For further information, contact:

Name: matthew.shank@maine.gov

Phone: 207-446-8093

