"Join Us for The Grand Butterfly Gathering," The Trueness Project Sends Clarion Call as the Day Nears
Participants make fun during The Grand Butterfly Gathering on June 29, 2024, at Davey Jackson Field, Jackson, Wyoming. Photo: The Trueness Project
A participant showcases her butterfly attire ahead of a virtual Grand Butterfly Gathering event in Kenya. Photo: The Trueness Project.
A section of joyful participants during last year's the in-person gathering in Davey Jackson Field, Jackson, WY. Photo: The Trueness Project.
Titled The Grand Butterfly Gathering, this unique celebration of transformation will host participants from around the world, both in person and virtually, to embody the spirit of metamorphosis and inner healing and advocate global peace and unity.
Conceived and led by M. Teresa Lawrence, the visionary and highly esteemed President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, the event will bring together a diverse global community in a shared commitment to authenticity, global peace, and personal growth.
With thousands expected to participate, beyond promoting peace and harmonious co-existence, the event is also an official attempt by The Trueness Project to set a new Guinness World Records™ title by becoming the largest assembly of people dressed as butterflies.
This is an ambitious and symbolic feat the organization is seeking to achieve, intending to remind the world that it is everyone's responsibility to promote peace, and that for people to evolve to their best selves, they must embrace inner, intentional transformation.
The occasion will also showcase the unbeatable power of joining hands in unity for a common, life-changing endeavor, and help participants connect with nature.
Held dear by the nonprofit, the butterfly is its symbol, symbolizing inner transformation and the power of emerging into one’s truth, a journey we are all on.
A Movement Beyond a Moment
The Grand Butterfly Gathering is not merely a celebration but a movement that carries the deeper intention of cultivating truth-centered lives, affirming dignity, and encouraging individuals to walk in freedom without fear of judgment or discrimination.
Since its founding, The Trueness Project has advanced these values across borders, uplifting communities in Kenya, Tanzania, Nepal, Egypt, the United States, and beyond.
Rooted in the image of the butterfly, a universal symbol of transformation, the gathering will be a space for reflection, storytelling, connection, and communal hope. This global coming-together offers a rare opportunity to reaffirm humanity’s shared aspirations.
Last year, the event brought together people from across the USA and various other countries, with thousands participating virtually and making it the largest virtual gathering of people dressed like butterflies.
The Trueness Project encourages all in-person participants to go to Davey Jackson Field, Jackson, WY, dressed like or ready to dress like butterflies. The event starts at 10 AM MT and is expected to end at around 1 PM MT. The nonprofit will distribute butterfly outfits at the in-person event venue half an hour before the event on a first-come, first-served basis.
Conveniently access all details and guidelines about participation, registration, sponsorship packages, and satellite gatherings on The Grand Butterfly Gathering's official website.
A Global Stage for Healing and Hope
The central celebration in Jackson, Wyoming, will be accompanied by satellite gatherings across the globe. Communities from various continents will organize their own local versions of the event, uniting with the main assembly through live broadcasts and coordinated ceremonies.
Virtual attendees from different time zones will be able to join the experience via a dedicated online platform, ensuring inclusive participation for those unable to travel.
The Grand Butterfly Gathering will feature an interdenominational prayer, spiritual reflections, global music, movement and dance, and communal expressions of peace. Through these rituals, the event will emphasize collective healing and the human capacity to rise from adversity toward purpose.
One memorable moment from last year’s gathering included the release of 200 live butterflies into the sky, creating a vibrant and emotional atmosphere at the event. This symbolic gesture will be repeated this June, with nearly 405 live butterflies expected to be released into the sky, reflecting the living essence of the movement.
Join the VIP Night
On the eve of the main event, Friday, June 27, 2025, a VIP Night will set the tone with an evening of bold conversation, celebration, and community recognition.
Held at Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson starting at 6 PM, the exclusive VIP Night will be a transformational experience infused with insight from renowned thought leaders, spiritual teachers, authors, philanthropists, and entrepreneurs who share a passion for justice and truth.
In addition, the evening will highlight the achievements and global impact of The Trueness Project’s initiatives, from empowering young leaders in various countries to publishing transformative works and supporting marginalized communities through advocacy and outreach.
The participants will also enjoy the exclusive opportunity to watch "Giving Wings to a Movement", The Trueness Project's documentary showcasing The Trueness Project's journey and last year's Grand Butterfly Gathering. The short documentary was recently selected to screen at the Marina del Rey Film Festival at the Culver Theater, Culver City, CA, on June 21.
A Sacred Closing: Fire Ceremony with James Uqualla
Following the main event on June 28, willing participants will join a sacred Fire Ceremony at the scenic Spring Creek Ranch. This special closing event will be led by James Uqualla, a respected spiritual ceremonialist, motivational speaker, and ordained minister from the Havasupai People.
The Fire Ceremony will offer a space for personal intention-setting, spiritual renewal, and collective gratitude. It is designed to help attendees integrate the gathering's experiences with a renewed sense of inner peace and direction. The tranquil backdrop of Jackson’s mountain landscape will amplify the ceremony’s spiritual depth and sense of reverence.
Special Rewards and Global Partnerships
Adding to the excitement of this year’s event, courtesy of The ME Studios in New Jersey, The Trueness Project will offer a special gift to the first 1,000 registered adult participants aged 21+ attending The Grand Butterfly Gathering in person in Jackson.
These guests will receive a 5-day, 6-night vacation voucher to explore the Caribbean or Mexico. The voucher offers them exclusive access to select, fully-paid-for luxurious hotels and meals during their trip, and can be used within 12 months.
This act of generosity reflects the wider ethos of the gathering: that transformation is often supported by shared joy, abundance, and connection.
Official Recognition from the City of Jackson
The Grand Butterfly Gathering's impact has not gone unnoticed by civic leaders. In early 2024, in recognition of the event’s contributions to community healing and global unity, the Mayor of Jackson town, Hailey Morton Levinson, officially proclaimed June 29 as "Official Butterfly Gathering Day" in Jackson, Wyoming.
This symbolic recognition cements the event’s role in shaping Jackson into a hub for international dialogue, cultural exchange, and collective transformation.
A Global Invitation to Live Authentically
The Grand Butterfly Gathering embodies the core mission of The Trueness Project: to build a world where every person can live authentically, fully, and transformatively. At its heart, the gathering is an invitation to reflect, to heal, to take action, and to transform.
From the inner journey of personal growth to the larger pursuit of peace across borders, The Trueness Project continues to cultivate change through powerful storytelling, community engagement, and cross-cultural partnerships.
With only a few days remaining until June 28, interest and registrations have surged from individuals, families, faith communities, NGOs, youth groups, and international leaders alike. With participants joining from every corner of the globe, the event promises to be one of the most meaningful assemblies of its kind.
Join the flutter, register today, and be part of history and transformation!
About The Trueness Project
Founded by M. Teresa Lawrence, JD, DHL, The Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming, USA, that fosters authenticity, peacebuilding, wealth creation mindset, and youth leadership empowerment through storytelling, humanitarian initiatives, education support, and cross-cultural collaboration. The organization empowers individuals and communities to reclaim their greatness, recognize and use their abilities, and live purposeful lives.
To learn more about this event and The Trueness Project, or for any inquiries, please contact:
M. Teresa Lawrence
President & Executive Director, The Trueness Project
+1 307-231-6437
teresa@truenessproject.org
Giving Wings to a Movement--A Documentary by The Trueness Project
