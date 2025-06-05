BlueGrace Energy Bolivia’s Digital Leadership Validated by Global Trends in the Transformation of Carbon Markets

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia - Revolutionizing Carbon Credit Ownership High Integrity Voluntary Carbon Credits - 2025 Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT)

While others advance slowly, BGEB pioneered ISIN-backed carbon credits and tokenized infrastructure years ahead of the market.

We didn’t follow trends. What others are still testing, we’ve already deployed at scale—ISIN-backed, tokenized carbon credits with real impact.” — Julio José Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As voluntary carbon markets evolve to emphasize transparency, verification, and regulatory alignment, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia reports that many of the digital and financial systems it implemented more than two years ago are now being reflected in broader industry practices.The organization’s integration of financial-grade identifiers, blockchain-based tokenization, and automated traceability mechanisms has positioned it among the early adopters of infrastructure that is increasingly sought after by institutional stakeholders and regulatory bodies.* 🔹 ISIN Registration and Financial IntegrationIn 2023, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, with support from Maximance 2030, secured an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257) for its voluntary carbon credits, applying a globally recognized financial standard typically used for stocks and bonds. The registration covered 2 billion metric tons of independently verified CO₂ sequestration from a conservation and restoration initiative.ISINs, governed by ISO 6166, support interoperability across financial markets and offer a standardized mechanism for asset tracking. At the time of issuance, this application of ISINs to carbon credits was not yet common practice in the sector.* 🔹 Digital Infrastructure and Verification ToolsIn parallel with ISIN registration, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia implemented a blockchain-based system to support the issuance and management of carbon credits. These are represented by BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Tokens (BGACTs) and incorporate smart contract technology and distributed ledger features.Key characteristics of this system include:• Transparent tracking of credit issuance and transfer, recorded on a public ledger• Immutable records that facilitate third-party verification and regulatory compliance• Automated validation of credit ownership and associated environmental claimsThese components were designed to enhance integrity across the credit lifecycle and are now consistent with emerging requirements in digital MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) initiatives and blockchain-based registry pilots.* 🔹 Alignment with Market ShiftsInstitutions and standard-setting bodies are increasingly promoting the digitalization of carbon credit infrastructure. Recent efforts by exchanges, regulators, and climate finance platforms reflect a shift toward the very tools BlueGrace Energy Bolivia adopted in advance.* 🔹 Verified Environmental AssetsBlueGrace Energy Bolivia’s carbon credits are backed by large-scale conservation efforts that have resulted in the sequestration of more than 2 billion metric tons of CO₂, based on environmental assessments and scientific methodologies. The first 2 billion tons of verified sequestration served as the basis for the ISIN-registered credit issuance.These verified assets are structured to support global compliance and disclosure frameworks, including the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and regulatory mechanisms such as MiCA (EU), CFTC (USA), and VARA (Dubai).* 🔹 Supporting Long-Term Carbon Market IntegrityBy combining financial identifiers, blockchain-backed verification, and automated compliance features, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia offers a working example of how voluntary carbon credits can be structured for transparency, auditability, and global compatibility. As the sector moves toward standardization, the company's early approach provides insight into operational models that may define the next generation of climate-related instruments.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

