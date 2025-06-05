Kimly Hoang-Nakata Wins First Place at Spring 2025 BookFest® for Bilingual Book

Bringing in the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Author Kimly Hoang-Nakata First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2025 The BookFest Adventure

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kimly Hoang-Nakata wins BookFest Spring 2025 Award for her bilingual book celebrating culture and tradition. The book Bringing in the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is recognized in the children’s picture books.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Kimly Hoang-Nakata says, "Being selected as a First Place Winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor I will always cherish. I am deeply grateful for the recognition. My heartfelt thanks to the expert judging committee for acknowledging my work for children. This inspires me to continue creating with purpose and passion. I would like to thank my family, friends, and everyone who supported me in this journey and for every child whose story, strength, and spark inspires the work I do every day.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Kimly Hoang-Nakata as the winner of children’s picture books at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Kimly Hoang-Nakata should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORKimly Hoang-Nakata is an award-winning educator, learning specialist, and founder of Achieve Education, a premier coaching service for K–12 students. Kimly, alongside her husband, a pediatrician, created the MindSmart Learning Program – a neuroscience-informed approach that empowers students to thrive and boost critical thinking, confidence, creativity, and social-emotional skills.Kimly has received honors such as the Inspirational Teacher Award by NBC 7 News and the International Impact Book Award for children’s education. In 2025, she co-authored The Impact Leaders alongside Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and was named a Finalist for Author of the Year in Inspirational Children’s Fiction.Passionate about helping children embrace their self-worth and succeed, Kimly provides personalized instruction that supports each learner’s unique path.Learn more on her website About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.

