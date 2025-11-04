Rachel Harrison Announced as Guest of Honor for StokerCon® 2026 in Pittsburgh

Rachel Harrison Horror Writers Association

The bestselling author of “Play Nice” and “Cackle” joins a powerful slate of horror legends at next year’s conference.

We’re thrilled to welcome Rachel Harrison to our slate of Guests of Honor for StokerCon 2026 in Pittsburgh” — Maxwell I. Gold

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Horror Writers Association (HWA) and the StokerCon 2026 Committee proudly announce New York Times bestselling author Rachel Harrison as a Guest of Honor at next year’s event, taking place in Pittsburgh.Rachel Harrison is the author of acclaimed novels including “Play Nice,” “So Thirsty,” “Black Sheep,” “Such Sharp Teeth,” “Cackle,” and “The Return,” which was nominated for a Bram Stoker Awardfor Superior Achievement in a First Novel. Her short fiction has appeared in Guernica, Electric Literature’s Recommended Reading, as an Audible Original, and in her debut collection, “Bad Dolls.” She lives in New Jersey with her husband and their cat overlord.“We’re thrilled to welcome Rachel Harrison to our slate of Guests of Honor for StokerCon 2026 in Pittsburgh,” says Maxwell I. Gold, Executive Director of the Horror Writers Association. “Her distinctive blend of horror, feminism, and dark humor has won her a devoted readership and a critical following. She’s a powerhouse voice in contemporary horror.”Other 2026 Guests of Honor include: Linda Addison, Ann VanderMeer, John Shirley, Billy Martin, James Tynion IV, and Rachel Harrison. Learn more about the Guests of Honor and register for the event on the Official StokerCon® website. Tickets are available via Eventbrite. Tickets and Dealer Room RatesTickets to attend StokerCon 2026 are available now via Eventbrite. The following exhibitor and dealer rates apply through February 28, 2026:• One Table + One Convention Pass — $400• Two Tables + One Convention Pass — $500• Two Tables + Two Convention Passes + Quarter Page Ad — $800• Three Tables + Two Convention Passes + Half Page Ad — $950• Three Tables + Three Convention Passes + Full Page Ad — $1500Advertising specifications are listed in each dealer room ticket description on the Eventbrite page.Librarians’ Day Tickets AvailableLibrarians’ Day will take place during StokerCon on Friday, June 5, 2026. Tickets are available now. Libraries registering six or more staff are eligible for a group rate of $50 per ticket.For details on accessing the group rate, contact: libraries (at) horror (dot) org.For purchase order requests: purchase (at) horror (dot) org.More announcements, including the reveal of the StokerCon2026 Souvenir Book cover, will be shared soon.About the Horror Writers Association:The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. Founded in the late 1980s, it now has more than 2,000 members around the world and is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of horror fiction. The HWA encourages public interest in and appreciation of horror and dark fantasy literature and hosts an annual professional conference, StokerCon. HWA is also dedicated to recognizing and promoting diversity in the horror genre and practices a strict anti-harassment policy at all of its events. Learn more on the HWA website.

