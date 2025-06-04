Agthia Group Appoints Jeroen Nijs as Chief Financial Officer

Jeroen Nijs

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agthia Group PJSC (“Agthia” or “the Group”), one of the region’s leading food and beverage companies, today announced the appointment of Jeroen Nijs as Group Chief Financial Officer.This appointment marks a strategic step in Agthia’s journey to further strengthen its financial infrastructure, accelerate transformation, and deepen its focus on long-term value creation, resilience, and operational excellence.Bringing over 25 years of international leadership experience, Jeroen has held senior finance roles at global FMCG companies including Flora Food Group, Mondelēz International, Danone and PepsiCo. Most recently, he served as Global Deputy CFO of Flora Food Group, a USD 3.5 billion consumer packaged goods company. During his time, he introduced AI-enabled Revenue Growth Management, steered post-carve-out performance improvements and oversaw global commercial and supply-chain finance, as well as FP&A functions. During his tenure at Mondelēz Europe, he held several key positions, including Finance Director M&A, Category CFO for the Meals business and Head of Asset Management & Treasury. Jeroen has a track record of talent development and has consistently built high-performing finance teams. He holds a Master of Science in Business & Information Systems Engineering from the University of Hasselt in Belgium.Salmeen Al Ameri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, commented: “Jeroen joins Agthia at a key moment in our transformation journey, as we sharpen our focus on operational excellence, financial discipline, and long-term resilience. His global expertise, digital mindset, and strong track record in driving financial innovation will be instrumental as we build a more agile, data-driven organization. Beyond his technical capabilities, Jeroen brings a leadership style rooted in collaboration and integrity - qualities that align closely with Agthia’s values and future ambition. I look forward to working with him as we create lasting value for our shareholders, empower our people, and strengthen our position as a responsible, future-focused F&B leader.”Jeroen Nijs, Group Chief Financial Officer of Agthia Group, added: “It is a privilege to join Agthia at such a pivotal time. The Group’s ambitious vision and clear sense of purpose resonate strongly with my own values as a finance leader, as well as my passion for combining purpose with performance. Together with the talented leadership team and colleagues, I look forward to driving the next chapter of Agthia’s transformation by building an agile, data-driven and consumer-centric organisation that delivers sustainable, profitable growth and elevates Agthia’s relevance on the global FMCG stage.”Hala Hobeiche Katounas, who served as the Group’s Interim CFO from January 2025, will resume her responsibilities as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.-ENDS-

