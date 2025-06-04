Submit Release
North West mobilises North West Development Fund, 5 June

In an endeavour to foster strong and lasting partnerships between government and the private sector that will drive inclusive economic growth, the Acting Premier for North West Province, Kenetswe Mosenogi will on Thursday, 05 June, have an engagement with the private sector to mobilise funds towards the North West Development Fund.

This Fund is deeply rooted in public interest with primary focus on driving infrastructure development, create jobs, and promote education and vocational training for the previously disadvantaged communities of our province.

This engagement is part of the series of meetings that started in March this year after the announcement by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi that the province intends to launch the development fund.

The details of the stakeholders engagement session are as follows:

Date : Thursday, 05 June 2025
Time : 14:00
Venue: Anew Resort formerly known as Hunters Rest Resort, Rustenburg

Media is invited to attend and cover the engagement. For confirmations, please contact Ms Bonolo Mohlakoana on 082 901 2435 and Mr Kelepile Mokaila on 066 207 4456

Enquiries:
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

