bonyf Welcomes Group Pharmaceuticals as Strategic Stakeholder to Drive Growth in India

bonyf is proud to announce that Group Pharmaceuticals (GP) has become a significant stakeholder in bonyf NV. GP has acquired a total of 13.5% of bonyf’s shares.

bonyf NV (ENX:MLBON)

We view this as a very important collaboration. G Pharmaceuticals’ strong market presence and outstanding network in India will help us realise our international growth ambitions & reach new patients.” — Jean-Pierre Bogaert

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, is proud to announce that Group Pharmaceuticals, a leading Indian oral health company, has become a significant stakeholder in bonyf NV. To date, Group Pharmaceuticals has acquired a total of 13.5% of bonyf’s shares, marking a strong commitment to a long-term strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a major step forward in bonyf’s global expansion and positions the company to accelerate its growth in the Indian market.Group Pharmaceuticals is a prominent player in India’s oral healthcare sector, with a field force that directly reaches over 100,000 dentists every month. This outstanding market access creates a powerful platform for promoting bonyf’s high-performance oral care products to dental professionals and their patients.As part of the partnership, Group Pharmaceuticals will also begin local production of selected bonyf-licensed products in India. This move ensures cost-effective manufacturing, regulatory alignment, and streamlined distribution across the region.Importantly, this alliance reinforces dentist-led product recommendations and builds strong brand trust among patients. In addition, both companies are committed to co-developing new oral care solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian market.Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf, stated: “We view this as a very important collaboration. Group Pharmaceuticals’ strong market presence and outstanding network in India will help us realize our international growth ambitions while ensuring that our products reach millions of new patients.”bonyf sees this strategic investment and collaboration as a key driver for sustainable international growth.For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com.

About bonyf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.