'TOKYO BEAST' Set for Global Launch, Offering an Immersive New Gaming Experience

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Tournament Kicks Off June 22 with a Total Prize Pool of 1 Million Dollars

TOKYO BEAST FZCO, the developer of TOKYO BEAST, announced the official global release, slated for June 9, 2025. To coincide with the release, the company has also launched a variety of in-game and out-of-game campaigns.

Apple Store

https://apps.apple.com/app/tokyo-beast/id6737019483

Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=app.tokyobeast

PC version players can access the game from the official website.

https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Official X

https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN

“THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP,” (*1) is being held alongside the global launch of TOKYO BEAST.

A special tournament "THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP" will be held on June 21 (Saturday)（PST）, with a maximum prize pool of 1 million dollars.

The tournament includes a competitive XENO-KARATE event - a fictional martial art within the game world. It will also include a win-loss prediction contest, where participants try to forecast the outcomes of tournament matches.

Prize amounts will be scaled based on the total number of participants registered during the pre-registration period.

The number of pre-registrations, which began in February, has surpassed 1 million, securing an increase of up to 15 million yen for the grand prize and up to 150 million yen for the maximum payout. (*1)

The tournament will be broadcast live, allowing viewers to follow the competition in real time.

Further details will be announced on TOKYO BEAST’s official X account.

Commemorative Campaigns to Accompany TOKYO BEAST Launch and the Accompanying "$1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP" Tournament

1. Pre-registration Completion Reward: One Free PROXY BEAST companion

Players who complete pre-registration will receive one PROXY BEAST of their choice. A PROXY BEAST is a companion creature used in the game, each with unique abilities that can support players in battle.

2. Daily Reward Enhancement Campaign

The number of TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) units distributed through the daily mission reward system has been temporarily increased. This adjustment is intended to help new players accumulate tokens more easily at the beginning of the launch period.

3. Token Reward Boost Campaign

This limited-time campaign has been launched as part of the "$1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP" to help players engage with the game's match prediction feature. During the campaign period, participants can earn up to twice the usual number of in-game tokens by completing applicable daily missions.

Please check the in-game announcement for more details.

Razer / World Collaboration Campaign

TOKYO BEAST has entered into a partnership with two renowned companies: Razer, a world-renowned gaming brand that develops mainly gaming PCs and peripheral devices, and World, a company co-founded and chaired by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman. WorldID has been used globally by over 12 million people for its biometric iris recognition software. With the global release of TOKYO BEAST now underway, a series of campaigns will be launched in collaboration with Razer and World.

1. Razer Collaboration Campaign

(Period: 2025/06/10 - 2025/06/21)

TOKYO BEAST in-game currency can be purchased on Razer Gold, a website provided by Razer. During the campaign period, customers who purchase TOKYO BEAST tokens through Razer Gold are being offered special point rewards and cashback bonuses.

2. World ID Collaboration Campaign

(Period: 2025/06/09 - 2025/06/22)

Users can authenticate their World ID through BASE, a platform designed to support TOKYO BEAST’s web3 content. By linking their authenticated account to TRIALS, the game’s external campaign interface, users can receive a large quantity of Gacha Points (PT)—an in-game currency used for redeeming randomized digital items. Participants may also become eligible for a Worldcoin reward through a randomized prize draw.

Please check the in-game announcement for more details.

Social Media Hashtag Campaign

A special tie-up campaign will be held on X.

Players can earn points by liking and reposting with specified TOKYO BEAST campaign-approved hashtags. These points can be exchanged for in-game items. Additional details are available via the in-game announcement and the official TOKYO BEAST X (formerly Twitter) account.

About “TOKYO BEAST” Project

A new style of gameplay that incorporates blockchain technology to introduce a win-loss prediction element, offering players the opportunity to The game’s setting takes place in the future.

The game’s setting takes place in future Tokyo, in the year 2124. It is a world where androids with a will, called replicants, have become It is a world where androids with a will, called replicants, have become widespread, and humans are living a cozy and rich life as their owners. Set in a world where technology and combat entertainment converge, “XENO-karate” Originally designed as cutting-edge replicants, BEAST models once dominated the world and are now central to the world’s culture. Originally designed as cutting-edge replicants, BEAST models once dominated the world and are now central to this next-generation competition.

Competitor players assemble a team of four BEAST Meanwhile, spectators can predict the results of weekend championship matches. Accurate predictions are rewarded with in-game items, including jewels and virtual currency.

The combination of strategic battles and outcome predictions creates a unique sense of anticipation and excitement unmatched in other gaming The combination of strategic battles and outcome predictions creates a unique sense of anticipation and excitement unmatched in other gaming experiences .

Teaser trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

The Appeal of “TOKYO BEAST

With multi-device compatibility and free basic play, the game offers an accessible entry point for all players.

TOKYO BEAST will be distributed worldwide, allowing players to enjoy or Google Play. BEAST will be distributed worldwide, allowing players to enjoy or predict tension-filled battles with other players from around the globe.

Unlike traditional blockchain-based games, players can participate without purchasing NFTs or virtual currency, ensuring that gameplay strength The game can be enjoyed as a standard competitive experience, while in-game items can also be exchanged for virtual currency and other rewards, allowing for diverse play The game can be enjoyed as a standard competitive experience, while in-game items can also be exchanged for virtual currency and other rewards, allowing for diverse playstyles.

Successful match predictions grant players in-game items and other rewards

Players can use in-game items to predict “XENO-karate” tournament outcomes. Accurate predictions may be rewarded with items that can be exchanged for in-game jewels. Predictions can be made based on player support, data analysis, or discussions with other users.

Strategy-driven battles where unexpected victories can turn the tide.

Players can build their own team compositions and strategies to compete for top rankings. Once a party is formed, battles unfold automatically, with skill activation determined by chance. Due to the unpredictable nature of each BEAST’s performance, every match presents unexpected challenges, making for an ever-evolving competitive experience.

High-Quality Graphics Recognized by Three Major Design Awards

The official website has received top honors from FWA, Awwwards, and CSS Design Awards, three of the most renowned web design competitions. visual effects, powered by high-quality graphics, bring battles to life with stunning intensity.

Development video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P2X90twTTU

TOKYO BEAST is the culmination of 4 years and over $20 million of development

Significant time and resources have been invested in TOKYO BEAST, from high-quality graphics, an intricate battle system, to globally streamed As one of the largest blockchain games to date, it offers a new and unique competitive experience.

THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP” (*1), was announced as a special tournament with prize money worth up to 1 million Dollars

Following the launch of TOKYO BEAST, the special tournament THE $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP(*1) will take place, featuring both XENO-KARATE competitions and a prediction-based contest for match outcomes.

Players competing in XENO-KARATE will have access to a total prize pool of 100 thousand Dollars, while successful predictions of match winners may The total prize pool and payout amounts will increase based on the number of registrations during the pre-registration period. The total prize pool and payout amounts will increase based on the number of registrations during the pre-registration period.

(*1),

For details on the registration requirements, prize acquisition conditions, and other relevant information for this campaign and other various campaigns, please check the announcement.

https://medium.com/@TOKYOBEAST/d16e6f2ebfcb

Service Information

Service name: TOKYO BEAST

Promotional movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

Official website: https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Official X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN, https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_JP

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/tokyobeast

Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser

Release date: June 8th, 2025 (scheduled)

TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile

Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO

Location 001 – 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Representative Tomoe Mizutani

URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.