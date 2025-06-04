Three resorts, one all-inclusive promise from Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Water bungalows Dining by the beach Culinary experience Canoeing The serene beach

MALDIVES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has announced three all-inclusive packages across its Maldivian properties, offering a range of experiences tailored to different traveller preferences. The seasonal offers, available at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives , and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives , include bundled rates that cover transfers, curated dining, wellness treatments, and selected excursions.At Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, the offer starts at USD 3,499 nett on double occupancy for a five-night stay in a Water Bungalow, or USD 3,999 nett in an Over Water Suite. The package includes:• Return speedboat transfers• A four-course steak or seafood dinner by the beach• A 30-minute spa treatment• Snorkelling and swimming sessions• A visit to a local island• Unlimited laundry• Premium All-Inclusive (PAI) privilegesAt Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, the offer is designed for guests staying in the resort’s adults-only Platinum Wing. A seven-night stay in a Platinum Water Bungalow is priced at USD 6,999 nett on double occupancy and includes:• Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access• A four-course beach dinner• A 45-minute spa treatment• An island-hopping excursion• Welcome amenities including wine, fruit basket, and bed decorations• Unlimited laundry• PAI privilegesAt Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, the offer applies to Water Bungalows and higher room categories, with seven nights priced at USD 6,999 nett on double occupancy. The inclusions are:• Return seaplane transfers with VIP lounge access• Premium All-Inclusive privileges• A four-course beach dinner• A 45-minute spa treatment• An island-hopping excursion• A dolphin-watching experience• Unlimited laundryAll three offers are valid for stays between 1 June and 31 October 2025, with booking periods currently open.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts operates a diverse portfolio across the Maldives, catering to a variety of guest interests—from surfing and snorkelling at Dhonveli to adults-only escapes at Hakuraa Huraa and overwater tranquillity at Velifushi. These packages reflect the group’s ongoing effort to streamline travel by providing bundled experiences under a fixed rate.For further details or to make a reservation, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.