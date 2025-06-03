Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 866
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and
Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility AND
OVERALL NEGATIVE AND POSITIVE IMPACTS of establishing a no-fault
catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims brought as
the result of birth-related neurological injuries; and be it
further
RESOLVED, THAT THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE
STUDY THE COST OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN
OTHER STATES THAT HAVE IMPLEMENTED A NO-FAULT CATASTROPHIC LOSS
FUND FOR CLAIMS BROUGHT AS A RESULT OF BIRTH-RELATED
NEUROLOGICAL INJURIES; AND BE IT FURTHER
RESOLVED, THAT THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE
COORDINATE WITH HOSPITALS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, ATTORNEY
ORGANIZATIONS, PATIENTS OR THEIR GUARDIANS THAT HAVE BEEN
IMPACTED BY MALPRACTICE CLAIMS FOR BIRTHS THAT DO NOT MEET THE
DEFINITION OF A "NORMAL BIRTH" AND HEALTH CARE SAFETY ADVOCATES;
AND BE IT FURTHER
RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
submit a report of its findings to the Senate within one year of
the adoption of this resolution.
20250SR0027PN0866 - 2 -
<--
<--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.