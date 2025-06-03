Submit Release
Senate Resolution 27 Printer's Number 866

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Legislative Budget and

Finance Committee to conduct a study as to the feasibility AND

OVERALL NEGATIVE AND POSITIVE IMPACTS of establishing a no-fault

catastrophic loss fund to provide payment for claims brought as

the result of birth-related neurological injuries; and be it

further

RESOLVED, THAT THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE

STUDY THE COST OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN

OTHER STATES THAT HAVE IMPLEMENTED A NO-FAULT CATASTROPHIC LOSS

FUND FOR CLAIMS BROUGHT AS A RESULT OF BIRTH-RELATED

NEUROLOGICAL INJURIES; AND BE IT FURTHER

RESOLVED, THAT THE LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND FINANCE COMMITTEE

COORDINATE WITH HOSPITALS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, ATTORNEY

ORGANIZATIONS, PATIENTS OR THEIR GUARDIANS THAT HAVE BEEN

IMPACTED BY MALPRACTICE CLAIMS FOR BIRTHS THAT DO NOT MEET THE

DEFINITION OF A "NORMAL BIRTH" AND HEALTH CARE SAFETY ADVOCATES;

AND BE IT FURTHER

RESOLVED, That the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

submit a report of its findings to the Senate within one year of

the adoption of this resolution.

