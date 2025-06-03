Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 873
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 873
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
746
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, SAVAL, KANE,
BAKER, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS,
HAYWOOD, MILLER AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 3, 2025
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JUNE 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),
entitled "An act providing for the rights and duties of
manufactured home owners or operators and manufactured home
lessees," providing for residents' right to purchase
manufactured home community; and further providing for
remedies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),
known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, is amended
by adding a section to read:
Section 11.4. Residents' Right to Purchase Manufactured Home
Community.--(a) When a manufactured home community owner
markets or offers the community for sale, or receives a bona
fide purchase offer that the community owner intends to accept
or counter, the community owner shall notify prospective
purchasers that the sale, acceptance or counteroffer is subject
to the residents' right to purchase the community under this
section. Notwithstanding any law or agreement to the contrary,
