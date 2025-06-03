Submit Release
Senate Bill 746 Printer's Number 873

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 873

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

746

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, SAVAL, KANE,

BAKER, MUTH, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS,

HAYWOOD, MILLER AND MASTRIANO, JUNE 3, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, JUNE 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),

entitled "An act providing for the rights and duties of

manufactured home owners or operators and manufactured home

lessees," providing for residents' right to purchase

manufactured home community; and further providing for

remedies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 24, 1976 (P.L.1176, No.261),

known as the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act, is amended

by adding a section to read:

Section 11.4. Residents' Right to Purchase Manufactured Home

Community.--(a) When a manufactured home community owner

markets or offers the community for sale, or receives a bona

fide purchase offer that the community owner intends to accept

or counter, the community owner shall notify prospective

purchasers that the sale, acceptance or counteroffer is subject

to the residents' right to purchase the community under this

section. Notwithstanding any law or agreement to the contrary,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

