Senate Bill 150 Printer's Number 874
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Act or State or local restrictions.
(i) For any person being the owner, lessee, proprietor,
manager, superintendent, agent or employe of any public
accommodation, resort or amusement to:
(1) Refuse, withhold from, or deny to any person because of
[his] the actual or perceived race, color, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity or expression, religious creed,
ancestry, national origin or handicap or disability, or to any
person due to use of a guide or support animal because of the
blindness, deafness or physical handicap of the user or because
the user is a handler or trainer of support or guide animals,
either directly or indirectly, any of the accommodations,
advantages, facilities or privileges of such public
accommodation, resort or amusement.
(2) Publish, circulate, issue, display, post or mail, either
directly or indirectly, any written or printed communication,
notice or advertisement to the effect that any of the
accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges of any
such place shall be refused, withheld from or denied to any
person on account of race, color, religious creed, sex, sexual
orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, national
origin or handicap or disability, or to any person due to use of
a guide or support animal because of the blindness, deafness or
physical handicap of the user, or because the user is a handler
or trainer of support or guide animals, or that the patronage or
custom thereat of any person[, belonging to or purporting to be
of any particular] because of race, color, religious creed, sex,
sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry,
national origin or handicap or disability, or to any person due
to use of a guide or support animal because of the blindness,
