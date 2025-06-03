Senate Bill 150 Printer's Number 874

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - Act or State or local restrictions.

(i) For any person being the owner, lessee, proprietor,

manager, superintendent, agent or employe of any public

accommodation, resort or amusement to:

(1) Refuse, withhold from, or deny to any person because of

[his] the actual or perceived race, color, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity or expression, religious creed,

ancestry, national origin or handicap or disability, or to any

person due to use of a guide or support animal because of the

blindness, deafness or physical handicap of the user or because

the user is a handler or trainer of support or guide animals,

either directly or indirectly, any of the accommodations,

advantages, facilities or privileges of such public

accommodation, resort or amusement.

(2) Publish, circulate, issue, display, post or mail, either

directly or indirectly, any written or printed communication,

notice or advertisement to the effect that any of the

accommodations, advantages, facilities and privileges of any

such place shall be refused, withheld from or denied to any

person on account of race, color, religious creed, sex, sexual

orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry, national

origin or handicap or disability, or to any person due to use of

a guide or support animal because of the blindness, deafness or

physical handicap of the user, or because the user is a handler

or trainer of support or guide animals, or that the patronage or

custom thereat of any person[, belonging to or purporting to be

of any particular] because of race, color, religious creed, sex,

sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, ancestry,

national origin or handicap or disability, or to any person due

to use of a guide or support animal because of the blindness,

20250SB0150PN0874 - 15 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30