Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 876
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - transfer, each individual must be a first-time home buyer to
qualify for the exclusion provided by this clause. For the
purposes of this clause, the term "first-time home buyer" shall
mean an individual who:
(i) resides, or will reside upon transfer under this clause,
in this Commonwealth;
(ii) is or will be domiciled in a single-family residence
transferred under this clause; and
(iii) has not owned or purchased, directly or through a
trust, limited liability company, partnership or other legal
entity, either individually or jointly, a single-family
residence prior to the transfer, including a manufactured home,
trailer, mobile home or unit in a condominium, cooperative or
planned community , in this Commonwealth or any other state .
Section 2. Section 1101-D of the act is amended to read:
Section 1101-D. Imposition.--(a) The duly constituted
authorities of the following political subdivisions--cities of
the second class, cities of the second class A, cities of the
third class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the
first class, townships of the second class, school districts of
the first class A, school districts of the second class, school
districts of the third class and school districts of the fourth
class, in all cases including independent school districts--may,
in their discretion, by ordinance or resolution, for general
revenue purposes, levy, assess and collect or provide for the
levying, assessment and collection of a tax upon a transfer of
real property or an interest in real property within the limits
of the political subdivision, regardless of where the
instruments making the transfers are made, executed or delivered
or where the actual settlements on the transfer take place, to
20250SB0815PN0876 - 2 -
