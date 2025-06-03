Senate Bill 815 Printer's Number 876

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - transfer, each individual must be a first-time home buyer to

qualify for the exclusion provided by this clause. For the

purposes of this clause, the term "first-time home buyer" shall

mean an individual who:

(i) resides, or will reside upon transfer under this clause,

in this Commonwealth;

(ii) is or will be domiciled in a single-family residence

transferred under this clause; and

(iii) has not owned or purchased, directly or through a

trust, limited liability company, partnership or other legal

entity, either individually or jointly, a single-family

residence prior to the transfer, including a manufactured home,

trailer, mobile home or unit in a condominium, cooperative or

planned community , in this Commonwealth or any other state .

Section 2. Section 1101-D of the act is amended to read:

Section 1101-D. Imposition.--(a) The duly constituted

authorities of the following political subdivisions--cities of

the second class, cities of the second class A, cities of the

third class, boroughs, incorporated towns, townships of the

first class, townships of the second class, school districts of

the first class A, school districts of the second class, school

districts of the third class and school districts of the fourth

class, in all cases including independent school districts--may,

in their discretion, by ordinance or resolution, for general

revenue purposes, levy, assess and collect or provide for the

levying, assessment and collection of a tax upon a transfer of

real property or an interest in real property within the limits

of the political subdivision, regardless of where the

instruments making the transfers are made, executed or delivered

or where the actual settlements on the transfer take place, to

