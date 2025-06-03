Senate Bill 821 Printer's Number 877
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - year. For purposes of this paragraph, two full years of
service means two full calendar years in which the taxpayer
has met all obligations required of the taxpayer as a result
of military service in the Pennsylvania National Guard,
including any obligations not met but excused by the
taxpayer's chain of command.
(3) Is an active member of the Pennsylvania National
Guard on the date on which the taxpayer files the tax return.
(b) Maximum credit.--A taxpayer who qualifies under
subsection (a) may claim a tax credit of $500.
Section 1804-I. Carryover and carryback prohibited.
A taxpayer may not carry over, carry back, obtain a refund
of, sell or assign an unused tax credit under this article.
Section 1805-I. Self certification.
The making or filing by a taxpayer of any return,
declaration, statement or other document required to be made or
filed under this article shall constitute a certification by the
taxpayer that the statements, including the taxpayer's residency
status and years of service as an active member of the
Pennsylvania National Guard, contained in the return,
declaration, statement or other document are true and that any
copy filed is a true copy.
Section 1806-I. Guidelines.
(a) Guidelines.--The department shall adopt guidelines,
including forms, necessary to administer this article.
(b) Joint income.--A tax credit granted under this article
may be applied to the tax liability of the spouse of an eligible
taxpayer if both the eligible taxpayer and the spouse report
income on a joint income tax return.
Section 1807-I. Report to General Assembly.
