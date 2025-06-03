Submit Release
Senate Resolution 117 Printer's Number 879

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - its sole discretion, that action is necessary; and be it further

RESOLVED, That alternates not have an official role at the

convention and may attend the convention only if the delegations

of the states at the convention vote to allow their attendance

or the legislature appoints an alternate to take the place of a

delegate; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the General Assembly authorize the State's

delegates to the convention to vote to send the proposed

countermand amendment, as set forth in this resolution, back to

the states for ratification by way of the Congress of the United

States; and be it further

RESOLVED, That delegates be prohibited from voting in favor

of any alternate amendment or modified version of the

countermand amendment set forth in this resolution that might be

introduced at the convention and be instructed to secure a vote

that approves sending the countermand amendment back to the

states for ratification; and be it further

RESOLVED, That upon the enactment of this resolution and

after a total of 34 states have applied for a convention, the

President pro tempore of the Senate appoint three members of the

Senate, with one member being from the minority caucus, to a

legislative Delegate Credential Committee, and the Speaker of

the House of Representatives appoint three members of the House

of Representatives, with one member being from the minority

caucus, who shall have the responsibility and requisite

authority to perform each of its assigned duties described in

this resolution; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a vacancy on the Delegate Credential Committee

be filled in the manner of the original appointment; and be it

further

