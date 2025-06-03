Senate Resolution 117 Printer's Number 879
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3
RESOLVED, That alternates not have an official role at the
convention and may attend the convention only if the delegations
of the states at the convention vote to allow their attendance
or the legislature appoints an alternate to take the place of a
delegate; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the General Assembly authorize the State's
delegates to the convention to vote to send the proposed
countermand amendment, as set forth in this resolution, back to
the states for ratification by way of the Congress of the United
States; and be it further
RESOLVED, That delegates be prohibited from voting in favor
of any alternate amendment or modified version of the
countermand amendment set forth in this resolution that might be
introduced at the convention and be instructed to secure a vote
that approves sending the countermand amendment back to the
states for ratification; and be it further
RESOLVED, That upon the enactment of this resolution and
after a total of 34 states have applied for a convention, the
President pro tempore of the Senate appoint three members of the
Senate, with one member being from the minority caucus, to a
legislative Delegate Credential Committee, and the Speaker of
the House of Representatives appoint three members of the House
of Representatives, with one member being from the minority
caucus, who shall have the responsibility and requisite
authority to perform each of its assigned duties described in
this resolution; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a vacancy on the Delegate Credential Committee
be filled in the manner of the original appointment; and be it
further
